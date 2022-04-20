KEY LARGO — Bob Knauer, tournament co-director of the Key Largo Spring Fling, couldn’t be happier with the progress that disc golf is making in the Upper Keys.
“We have expanded the sport down here unbelievably. There’s people down at the park playing almost all the time. The locals have really come down here and taken a liking to the sport,” he said.
The Key Largo Spring Fling is set for Sunday, April 24, at Key Largo Community Park, where participants will compete in five divisions. Groups will be divided into A, B and C Pools, Junior Pool and Ladies’ Pool.
The event will be hosted by Knauer’s Key Largo Disc Golf Club.
A $40 fee is required for all individual entries to play in the tournament, and players must register online before 8 p.m. Friday, April 22. Interested parties can access this information at discgolfscene.com/tournaments/key_largo_spring_fling_2022.
No refunds will be accepted after registration closes. The tournament director reserves the right to move players to different divisions if needed.
Those who enter the tournament are encouraged to check into the event beginning at 8 a.m. A player’s meeting will follow at 8:45 a.m. Tee time is set for 9 a.m.
Only half of the 50 registered participants as of last week are Keys residents, but a better pulse of the sport’s growth in the area is signified by the fact that there are 175 members in the Key Largo Disc Golf Club.
With more courses available on the mainland, some club members elect to spend their weekends one to two hours north of the Upper Keys to sharpen their skills. Curious onlookers might mistake the pursuit as a recreational hobby, but it can also be a high-stakes, competitive affair. Players use discs that are smaller and heavier than recreational frisbees and compete to land their disc in a chain basket on the fewest attempts.
Knauer’s daughter, Kristen Knauer, has played since 2015. The two have improved their game and strengthened their bond in the last seven years, and Kristen now shares a big responsibility with her father as tournament co-director.
She is one of several players who competes on mainland courses, serving a role on the Broward Disc Golf Association board of directors.
The sport has become a lifestyle.
“After six years, she finally built up the confidence to play professionally in 2021,” Knauer said.
She ripped off five straight wins in 2021 after being crowned champion of an amateur tournament in Orlando in August 2021, officially earning professional status after the Central Florida event. She is slated to compete in the 2022 Professional Disc Golf Association World Championships from Aug. 27-Sept. 3 in Emporia, Kansas, and in the 2023 edition of the event, scheduled to be held in Jeffersonville, Vermont.
The Key Largo Spring Fling’s course is small, but it has many challenges of its own.
“It’s a nine-hole, par-3 course. It has an island hole, mandatory drop zones, trees, bushes, and lots of other things,” he said.
Just like regular golf, there’s the opportunity to cash in on a hole-in-one or register an impressive overall score.
“On half of the holes, that’s possible, and on every hole, players will have the opportunity to earn a birdie. You can really run your score up nice,” Knauer said.
Disc golf also offers a host of other mental and physical health benefits.
“It’s camaraderie, it’s exercise and it’s something new, at least to the Keys, anyway,” Knauer said.
Competition is strong, but it is also friendly, as players encourage one another as they go through the process of developing the new skill.
“There’s no undercutting of other players. Everybody is out there to support everybody,” he said.
The disc golf course that Knauer has worked so hard to build was completed in August, with support from Monroe County Parks officials, at Key Largo Community Park, and it wouldn’t have been possible without a helping hand from volunteers from the club, who assist him with placing wood chips around baskets, maintaining the course and much more.
“They help out whenever I ask,” he said.
Disc golf players traveling to the Florida Keys initially couldn’t find the park’s nine-hole course until Knauer registered it on UDisc, a smartphone application that gives players access to 13,000 courses worldwide, tracks throws and round statistics, maintains scorecards, and finds and follows big events featuring top players.
Since the course opened, a second local group, Southernmost Disc League, has formed a flex league with members competing weekly at the park.
Knauer estimates that he has added 30 to 40 new players to his club since he completed the course, but he doesn’t plan to stop there.
“I’ve had a discussion with Monroe County Parks about putting a course down in Marathon or Key West. I talk with those guys weekly and they are extremely supportive,” Knauer said.