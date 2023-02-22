KEY LARGO — Heartwarming and comedic vignettes about looking for love and relationships in general are the theme of the latest Key Players musical production opening Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m. and running select evenings through March 4. A matinee is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, and all shows are at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center at mile marker 102, bayside.

Audiences are sure to recognize parts of themselves and their relatives in the characters played by a talented cast of Keys residents. “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” the longest-running off-Broadway revue in history, has been updated for the 21st century. Due to mature content, the show is recommended for audiences ages 18 and older.

