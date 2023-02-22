KEY LARGO — Heartwarming and comedic vignettes about looking for love and relationships in general are the theme of the latest Key Players musical production opening Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m. and running select evenings through March 4. A matinee is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, and all shows are at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center at mile marker 102, bayside.
Audiences are sure to recognize parts of themselves and their relatives in the characters played by a talented cast of Keys residents. “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” the longest-running off-Broadway revue in history, has been updated for the 21st century. Due to mature content, the show is recommended for audiences ages 18 and older.
If you’ve ever swooned over a baby, using words like “boo-boo” and “soo-soo,” you’ll recognize the cleverness of the lyrics and humorous dialogue as various love languages present themselves throughout the show.
Mary Margaret Dale has stepped into the director’s role for the Key Players for the first time, and producer Jonelle Kop, who has racked up 25 years of directing and about 15 years as a producer credits Dale’s positive energy, along with attention to detail, as key to the show’s success. In turn, Dale attributes “hope” as the thread that keeps humans going through the joy and heartache of relationships. “We’ve Got Baggage” is the name of one of the opening songs, followed by many more funny lyrics and sketches.
“This show is for anyone who has been on a date, been in a relationship or who is happily single,” Dale said. “I hope it inspires us to keep hope alive.”
Her background in theater began when her special interest in music parlayed into performance, despite the focus of her small hometown on sports.
Retired airline pilot Charlene Sammis is the stage manager that keeps the production moving ahead throughout its many scenes.
Former Coral Shores High School band director Robert Sax, who spent eight years in Beijing as head of a visual and performing arts school, is music director as well as an actor in the show, breathing life into characters reflective of people with familiar traits.
Rhonda Crutcher both acts in the musical and serves as assistant director. Additional cast members whose ages range from recent high school graduates to experienced teachers and performers include Alastair McArthur, Andrew Fleitas, Debbie Hess, Angel Martin, Erykah Moses, Jax Terrasa and Cristina Van Essen.
The Key Players, a not-for-profit organization made up of volunteers, has entertained local audiences since 1978. Find out more at www.thekeyplayers.org.