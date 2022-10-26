KEY LARGO — The Keys Players will stage seven performances of the horror/comedy rock musical “Little Shop of Horrors” at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center from Oct. 27 through Nov. 5.
The nonprofit theatrical troupe based in the Upper Keys performs musicals, comedies and dramatic comedies.
Beginning on Thursday, the stage is set for the highly-anticipated act which previously had a five-year Off-Broadway run from 1982-86 during its heyday, before becoming a film by the same name directed by Frank Oz, also in 1986.
The plot follows a hapless flower shop worker, Seymour, who raises a plant he later discovers is a sentient being that feeds on human flesh and blood. But there’s much more to the story, including love, survival, and the aura of fortune and fame that is both a gift (and a curse) as the plant becomes a big-money tourist attraction that allows Seymour to secure more attention and funds for his flower shop from the man-eating plant.
Seymour affectionately names the plant ‘Audrey II,’ after a lovely girl at the shop who works alongside him at Mushnik’s Flower Shop in New York.
The small cast size adds to the production’s popularity with local theater groups across the United States, while audiences enjoy the musical set of 1960s rock ‘n’ roll, doo-wop and blues songs.
The plot’s theme is perfect for a spooky Halloween season in the Florida Keys.
“So it starts as a small flower and ends up being big enough to swallow people,” said Jonelle Kop, director and producer of the local production.
Training actors for the big event has been smooth sailing, but putting together the set for the “monster event” has been no small feat, she said.
Audrey II’s mouth resembles that of an alligator and is fully controlled by a live actor inside of the giant plant, which is painted to the finest detail. Work on the plant has taken a lot of time to complete.
The troupe has been focused on rehearsals since auditions for the play in early August.
“They are just amazing. They’re amazing. They blow me away at every rehearsal,” Kop said. “So, it’s pretty stellar, pretty stellar.”
Kop decided to shake things up with casting after the troupe’s last production.
“It’s a very different group of people. For ‘The Great American Trailer Park,’ we had a lot of our regulars, and for this one, we’ve got a lot of high school kids who (recently) graduated,” she said.
Some of the cast have experience performing in high school productions of “Phantom of the Opera” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 27-29, followed by a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee on Oct. 30. Additional shows beging at 7 p.m. Nov. 3-5.
For parents and families, the show’s content is considered PG-13.
Adult tickets are $23 online and at the door. Admission for high school or younger students is $10 with proof of age. Upper Keys residents can save on cost of admission by buying tickets in advance at Key Largo Chocolates and Ice Cream (mile marker 100.5), Shear Paradise (Cedar Towers Plaza, mile marker 99.3) and Post Net Store (Plaza 88, mile marker 88).