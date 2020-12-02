ISLAMORADA — Keys History and Discovery Center will present “History of Lignumvitae Key: Story of a Tree and Real Estate Speculation,” a live virtual lecture , at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Peter Jutro, Ph.D., Cornell University, will speak on Lignumvitae Key, an island whose early history is shrouded in mystery, as well as the lignumvitae tree, for which the island was named and which was once extensively exploited for a medicinal purpose. It is also an island that remained undeveloped despite repeated efforts, particularly by an owner who was also a successful real estate speculator.
The lecture is free for members and $5 for non-members. Advance registration is required at keyslectures.com/lectures.