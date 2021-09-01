KEY WEST — Cori Convertito sat at a picnic table located near the entrance to the Key West Lighthouse. She motioned high with her right hand while turning her head to survey the entire grounds.
A Spanish lime tree, saw palmetto bush and a majestic date palm were clustered in front of her.
To her left was the sweeping royal poinciana tree still holding many of its red blooms that causes it to be in the foreground of so many photos taken of the white conical lighthouse.
Even farther to her left, the 98-year-old false banyan, also known as the lofty fig tree, stood watch on the grounds.
“This whole area at the lighthouse is an oasis in the middle of a city,” said Convertito, the curator of collections for the Key West Art & Historical Society. “There’s not a lot of green space downtown, but we have plenty of it here. This is more than the 88 steps you climb to the top of the lighthouse. Do that, come down and enjoy everything else around it.”
There’s also a rambling Lightkeeper’s Quarters turned into a museum detailing the lighthouse, the history of its keepers and the island, and more.
“The museum allows us to tell the human side of the story,” Convertito noted. “There were actually children born and raised in that house. It was a job and a life, and people who had to do it to keep ships safe. The human element can get lost, and I like to stress that.”
The one story-high first order Fresnel lens from the Sombrero Key Lighthouse in Marathon is on display off the gift shop, which has lighthouse figurines, paintings, books and other souvenirs available.
It’s all located at 938 Whitehead St., kitty-corner from the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum, and is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The original beacon in town, the Sand Key Lighthouse, was located at the Southernmost Point and destroyed in a hurricane in 1846. The rebuilt one, at this location a half-mile from water, was completed in 1848.
“The lighthouse is essential to why Key West is here,” said Convertito, who has been in her role for nine years at the five Key West Art & Historical Society museums. “It’s an island, and sometimes we don’t think of it that way because we’re now connected to the mainland by the Overseas Highway.
“The only way in and out of here then was by ship, and the lighthouses were crucial to that. And with the (ship)wreckers and coral reefs, they were totally necessary from day one.”
Docent Andy Herdan is one of many workers and volunteers who assist Convertito in sharing the history of the lighthouse and grounds. He charms visitors with his knowledge and friendly manner before and after their trips up and down the black iron spiral staircase.
“It’s 87 feet high where the structure ends and 100 feet at the top (lantern tower),” said Herdan, words rolling off his tongue in a thick Bristol, England, accent. “We just love it. It’s special, isn’t it?”
Convertito enjoys his personal touch, and the fact that visitors are more likely to recall the facts if placed into a warm presentation.
“I ask people what they’ve learned on their stay with us,” Convertito said. “That’s our mission because we’re all about history. We had three female lighthouse keepers here, and I think that’s something people focus their attention on. They took over for their husbands after they died.”
Barbara and Michael Mabrity began as keepers in 1826, and she assumed the entire job after he succumbed to yellow fever in 1832. Barbara was dismissed in 1864, near the end of the Civil War in a state that seceded from the Union, even though a Union army base was maintained in Key West throughout the war.
“She was 80 years old when they forced her to retire,” said Convertito, noting that the popular tale of letting Mabrity go because she aligned herself with the Confederacy during the Civil War is a bit of a stretch. “It was probably an ageism thing, and she kept demanding more money.
“But she had been on the job for 30 years, so she would ask for more compensation. She was Spanish and from the St. Augustine area. Her husband is always written as Michael, but he was really Miguel. He was Spanish, too.
“There are also stories that all of their children died in these storms. Some of them did die here, but some of them moved and weren’t even living here. But it was an arduous job, going up and down the tower a few times a day (to haul heavy oil containers).
“And the cleaning you had to do when you’re schlepping fuel up and down that staircase. They had to continuously clean the (third order Fresnel) lens because it was so filthy from the whale oil they used as fuel. And if it went out in the middle of the night, they had to come up here and relight it. It’s arduous for anyone, never mind an 80-year-old woman.”
The history of the Key West Lighthouse ties into the evolution of the town itself. The growth of trees and the building of tall hotels and other structures made viewing the beacon increasingly difficult. So, it was expanded vertically.
Convertito said the area where the concrete outer wall with a smooth-polished lime stucco finish stops and the bricks painted white begin is where the 1894 addition took place, raising it 20 feet.
“The trees were really the issue,” she said. “It wasn’t as much the height of them as it was their saturated growth and the buildings in that way, too. It wasn’t like that at the start of the lighthouse’s time.”
That wouldn’t have been the case had the lighthouse been built along the shore as most beacons were — or even constructed well into the water on the other side of the Florida Reef Tract as the other Florida Keys lighthouses were.
But there was a reason for building it a half-mile inland.
“The original lighthouse was right on the water,” said Convertito, “and the hurricane came in and knocked it down and washed it out to sea. The paranoia about that happening again — and there were people who died in that tower — had an impact. The bodies washed up.
“What they decided to do was bring it inland. It doesn’t seem that much higher here, but we’re about 11 feet above sea level. And they dug down and were able to build off the cap rock. So, it’s so much more stable than the previous lighthouse built on sand.
“So, it is unusual for a lighthouse to be this far from the water. But it made sense.”
It’s had numerous renovations and repairs over the years that are ongoing. Ditto for the keepers’ house, which had a slate roof repaired six years ago and underwent an overhaul completed in the early 1990s that included making it wheelchair accessible. The lighting and irrigation systems are being updated soon, along with a renovation of the wooden shed (originally an outhouse) that has rotting wood.
“Old structures are never done when it comes to work,” Convertito said. “There will be some metal work done on the railing around the top of the tower that people have access to. We’re getting a lot of rusting up there.
“It’s not unsafe, but if we let it go longer it will become unsafe five years down the line. We just got awarded the money, but I don’t think the work will start until a year from now. We’re going to have to close the tower for a while. Because the county owns this property, they allow us to operate it and do the general maintenance. But they will notify us on the bidding process and scheduling, and we’re grateful for what they do to keep it where it needs to be.”
Additional picnic tables will be added to provide seating to enjoy the entire grounds in a way Convertito encourages.
“The trees on this property are marvelous,” Convertito said with a smile. “We don’t want people to come here and just run up the stairs to take a few pictures. We want them to experience the whole property and learn as much as possible.”
Acetylene gas replaced the kerosene, which replaced the whale oil. And, Convertito said, the light went electric in the 1920s or 1930s. But eventually lighthouses were made obsolete by radar and GPS equipment. The U.S. Coast guard decommissioned it as a lighthouse in December 1969, with Jennie Bethel deBoer — a descendant of the Mabritys and part of that family which served as its keeper for 85 years — literally turning off the light.
The lighthouse was handed off to Monroe County, which leases it to the Key West Arts & Historical Society. So, it became a history center as well as the backdrop for weddings. Couples can have breathtaking photos taken from the tower.
And the lighthouse remains a “beacon,” but now in the spirit of tourism.
“They can find the Hemingway house because we’re a beacon for them,” Convertito said. “We enjoy our relationship with the Hemingway house. People visit here, and then go there or vice versa. They see us and know that house is there, too.”
While its purpose completely changed during the 1900s, it remains functioning today as a history museum and landmark. And it still has a way of attracting those seeing it as they scan the horizon.