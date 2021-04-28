KEY LARGO — When speaking to Josh Phillips about The Keys Disease, the Key Largo-based music group he heads, the first thing one notices is how self-deprecating he is about their abilities.
“You saw that show and want to do a profile? We were horrible,” Phillips said in a text, referring to a recent gig the group played at the Caribbean Club.
Phillips, 42, was asked how far back his music career goes, and at what age he began playing.
“Sadly, when I was young, and I still don’t know how to play,” he said. When the harsh nature of his self-criticism was brought up, he concisely answered that he had “never thought about it.”
Phillips is the founding and only consistent member of The Keys Disease. The rest have been a rotating cast of local musicians who play a wide assortment of instruments. Between two and five of them have been on stage at their shows over the years. The latest iteration consisted of Phillips on the guitar and vocals and Marc E. Check on piano, accordion and vocals.
But in an April 7 post on the band’s Facebook page, Phillips announced that he and Check would be taking a break from the music scene together, leaving him once again as the sole member of the group.
“Just so the rumors can be put to rest, we are still good friends, still playing music when we can, and The Keys Disease is still standing. I started it before I met Marc and I will keep it going till the Disease takes my soul,” Phillips said in the post.
The band started when Phillips went to a “jam night” at the Oceanview Inn and Sports Pub in Islamorada and was able to get on stage and play a bit. Through that, he met other musicians and eventually formed the network that became the loose Keys Disease affiliation.
The group has gone through a number of members who play instruments not usually found in the bar live music circuit in the Keys, including Check’s accordion and another member sporting a violin.
The group eventually settled into “a solid duo” when Phillips met Check, but Phillips said the two have differences in opinion about the band.
“He’s on one path, I’m on another,” Phillips said. “I can only hear so much Grateful Dead.”
Phillips described a contentious but loving relationship, adding that it’s not uncommon to see them screaming at each other onstage between songs.
“Marc and I have a very weird relationship,” Phillips said. “We’re like brothers who fight all the time.”
But he added that the two still plan to play together in the future.
Phillips’ vision for the group is to bring something unique to the local music scene, which mostly consists of cover bands who frequent the local bars and restaurants. He wants to play original songs and break from the mold, which, according to him, can earn some ostracization from other local musicians.
The music scene is different where Phillips grew up in Asheville, N.C. It was there that he grew up listening to Iron Maiden, Metallica and Nirvana. The last of which Phillips said “showed us how easy it is to play music through a power chord.”
One staple narrative of the COVID-19 pandemic has been how devastating it has been for musicians who perform live. Although performances have begun to return, Phillips said the lockdown was a time when a lot of the songs he currently plays were written.
He described how he went into a “week of weirdness” and wrote five songs in three days. One song was written two days before Tropical Storm Eta. Just before the storm was coming to where Phillip’s lived on the 18-Mile Stretch, he called up Check who drove from the Lower Keys in a Hummer “in three feet of water,” according to Phillips. The Hummer did not survive the excursion, but the song was a success.
Phillips has also pulled some songs he wrote for a band he was a part of back in Asheville and begun to play them at his recent shows.
“COVID was good for changing things up and getting back to my roots,” he said.
Phillips came to the Keys originally to find work as a dive master, but said he realized he didn’t like being an instructor. He would like for music to be his livelihood. Future gigs are booked for The Keys Disease and for his other music projects. One project, My Damaged Circuit, promises to be “very different than what the Keys are used to.”
When the Free Press was unable to reach Check, Phillips said this is not uncommon. To him, Check embodies the old stereotype of Keys Disease.
“He will probably call you in three days with some story of how he woke up in Tijuana on a straw floor with his pants around his ankles and a donkey licking his face,” Phillips said.
The two of them may clash, but Phillips looks forward to working with him again, even if he has qualms with Check’s onstage appearance.
“If I have to look at one more Hawaiian shirt, half unbuttoned with too much sexy hanging out …”