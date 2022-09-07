Dive Dest

Destination Dive is a new television show slated for airing on Discovery Channel that focuses on stories in the Florida Keys including coral restoration, family diving and the Florida Keys Wreck Trek. The show is to premiere Sunday, Sept. 4, at 7:30 a.m.

 Photo Illustration by TONY TIMPANO//Ocean Imaging

MONROE COUNTY — The Florida Keys is featured on the new recreational diving show, “Destination Dive,” which premiered on Discovery Network on Sunday, Sept. 4.

With an emphasis on conservation, protection and activism, “Destination Dive” takes viewers on adventures along the island chain.