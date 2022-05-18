FLORIDA KEYS — Summer break is two weeks away for the 8,700 students in Monroe County. Working parents looking to fill their children’s 10-week vacation with fresh air, productiveness and learning may consider camp. Fortunately, many organizations along the island chain are returning with their summer programs.
Ocean Reef Club
A wide variety of weekday camps will begin June 6 and run until Aug. 12 for ages 5-18. Sailing, scuba, swimming, pickleball, tennis, theater, equestrian, cooking and more are being offered in alternating sessions. Call 305-367-6516 for more information or visit oceanreef.com/club-life/family-fun/2022-summer-camps.
Dolphin Explorers
Dolphins Plus Bayside will host camps for ages 6-10 from July 4-22 with daily ocean exploring themes. A Junior Dolphin Explorers camp is offered for ages 11-14 beginning July 25. Campers will connect with the resident dolphin pod and learn about the ocean. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with before- and aftercare available. The cost is $375 per week. Call 305-451-1993 for more information.
Jacobs Aquatic Center
For swimmers ages 5-12, Jacobs Aquatic Center Camp begins May 30 and runs weekly through Aug. 5. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The cost is $120 per week or $45 per day with optional additional group swim lessons. Campers must bring a sack lunch. Water will be provided at all times and an afternoon snack is included. Please do not bring spray sunscreen. For more information, call 305-453-7946.
YMCA
A variety of summer camps will run from May 30 to Aug. 12 for ages 5-11 and a Leaders In Training program for ages 12-17. The cost is $160 per week with a registration fee. Sibling discounts are offered. Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The YMCA is located at the Key Largo Community Park, 500 St. Croix Street. For more information, call 305-453-3422.
Sailing
The Mark Sorensen Sailing Camp is offered to three different age groups ranging from 5-18. Weekly sessions will begin May 31 and are offered through Aug. 5. Prices vary depending on age from $325-$495 for local students. For more information, visit msysp.org or call 305-747-2600.
MarineLab
Week-long day camps will be June 6, June 20 and July 5 with outdoor activities to include snorkeling and science for local children ages 8-13. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Camp fee is $400 per camper which includes activities, snorkel gear for the week, lunch and a snack. Sibling discounts are offered. For more information, visit marinelab.org/summer-camps or call 305-451-1139.
REEF Ocean Explorers
Once a week, Reef Environmental Education Foundation will host its Ocean Explorers Single Day Camp to immerse campers in the underwater world. Eight weekly sessions will be offered for campers ages 7-13 on Wednesdays at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park. Camp runs 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Campers should be comfortable in the water and bring their own water and sack lunch. Camp tuition is $60 per session, $90 for kayak day and $110 for boat snorkel trip. Sibling discounts and eight-camp session discounts are offered. For more information, call 305-852-0030 or visit reef.org/explorers/camp.
Scuba
Capt. Slate’s Summer Scuba Camp will run three weekly sessions on June 13, July 18 and Aug. 1 for ages 11-18. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $420 per session and the camp is located in the Casa Mar Village at mile marker 91. For more information, call 305-451-3020.
Art
Veronica’s Art Summer Camp will run four weekly sessions from June 6-27 to teach art through mixed medias for ages 7-10. Space is limited. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon. The camp is held at Our Place in Paradise Art Gallery at mile marker 88 on Plantation Key. The cost is $190 per week. For more information, call 305-916-5828.
Islamorada Rec
Founders Park in Islamorada accepts children ages 6-12 for its weekly summer camp sessions running from June 6 through July 25. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Kids will play games and sports, make arts and crafts, watch movies and go swimming at the pool and beach. Camp sessions are $125 per week with sibling discounts offered. Registration is recommended. For more information, call 305-853-1685 or visit islamorada.fl.us.
Founders Park also offers summer sport clinics run by independent coaches affiliated with the park. Those clinics include aquatic instruction for new swimmers, competitive swimmers, springboard divers, synchronized swimmers, a swimming-and-diving combo program and tennis is available. Call Founders Park at 305-853-1685 or visit islamorada.fl.us to register or for more information.
Boarding/Adventure
The oTHErside Boardsports Adventure Summer Camp has one weeklong session available July 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for ages 12-15. Campers will wakeboard, skateboard/onewheel, paddleboard, sail/kiteboard and rock climb. The cost is $400 for the week and dropoff/pickup is at mile marker 83, bayside. For more information, call 305-853-9728.
Marathon Rec
The Marathon Parks and Recreation Department offers weekly summer camps at Marathon Community Park from July 11 to Aug. 5 for ages 5-11. Space is limited to 30 campers. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $80 per week with a $20 sibling discount offered. For more information, call 305-743-6598 or visit ci.marathon.fl.us/parksrec/page/summer-camp.
Theater Camp
Marathon Community Theatre is hosting a six-week summer program beginning May 31 through July 10 on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. for ages 6-18 with live performances scheduled at 7 p.m. Friday, July 8; Saturday, July 9; and Sunday, July 10. The cost is $120 per attendee and the fee includes educational materials, costuming and two performance tickets for guardians to use. Participants may be required to supply personal footwear for costuming. Financial assistance is available from MCT on a need basis. The Marathon Community Theatre is located at 5101 Overseas Highway. For more information, contact Jeanette Gierula by phone 305-743-0408 or at gm@marathontheater.org.
Crane Point Nature
Crane Point Museum and Nature Trail is hosting weekly day camps from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning May 31 through Aug. 5 for ages 5-11. Campers will enjoy hiking, kayaking, swimming, fishing, arts and crafts, kiting, treasure hunting, water balloons and more. Early drop-off is available. The cost is $100 per child per week. Register with Charlotte Quinn at cranepointmuseum@gmail.com.
Dolphin Center
Dolphin Research Center has a few spots open for children ages 7-10 in its July 4 weeklong session. Campers will participate in hands-on activities, group discussions, games, crafts and more from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuition is $200 for residents and $300 for non-residents. Each camper should bring at least two snacks per day in addition to their packed lunch. For more information visit dolphins.org/dolphinday_camp.
Pigeon Key
Historic Pigeon Key weeklong day camp sessions July 25 and Aug. 1 available for kids ages 8-16. The cost is $425 for returning camper. For more information, visit pigeonkey.net/education/summer-camp. Questions may be emailed to casey@pigeonkey.net.
Hammock House
St. Columba Episcopal Church will offer free weekday camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for children over the age of 5. Teen junior counselors are welcome and aftercare is available. Campers will enjoy field trips, arts and crafts and games. Snacks and lunch will be provided. Space is limited. Registration and more information are available by calling 305-743-6412 or emailing stcolumbamarathon.secretary@gmail.com.
Summer Adventure
The College of the Florida Keys is offering weeklong camp sessions at its Stock Island campus. Camp hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Art camp will run June 13 for ages 7-11, June 20 for ages 12-15 and July 18 for ages 7-11. The cost is $175 per camper.
Future Heroes camp will run June 27 for ages 7-11. Campers will learn what it takes to be a frontline hero. The cost is $175.
Tropical Hobbyist camp will run July 11 for ages 7-11, July 18 for ages 12-15 and July 25 for ages 7-11. Campers will learn hands-on about marine ornamental fish and what it takes to raise aquarium fish. Campers will build and take home their own aquarium. The cost is $225.
Young Writers camp will run July 11 for ages 12-15. Campers will learn the craft of writing fiction, poetry, drama and short stories. The cost is $175. For more information, visit cfk.edu/summer-camps or email summercamp@cfk.edu.