KEY LARGO — The Upper Keys’ only escape room location, Kingdom Escape Games, assumed new ownership amid the pandemic and has a new room ready for booking as of last week.
Owners Sarah Eve Steele and Jakal Blackwell purchased the castle-like building at mile marker 102.6, bayside, in June of last year from a previous owner who started the business about three years ago. The new room, called “Blamsfar’s Basement,” could be considered a sequel to the popular “Rendyth’s Revenge” room, which has been running for about as long as the business has been in the castle.
The plot of the new room picks up where the old one left off. Participants are thrown into a dungeon after trying to steal three eggs from a king named Blamsfar.
“So, they’ve locked you in a dungeon and evil king Blamsfar is hasty in his decision making, and so he’s going to make a decision over what to do with you in an hour and you have an hour to escape,” Steele said.
Escape rooms commonly require participants to find clues, solve puzzles and accomplish tasks within a limited timeframe.
Several parties went through the new room for beta testing, giving feedback as to what could be changed or done better. Blackwell said the feedback for this room was overwhelmingly positive and therefore warranted only a short testing period. The hour time limit should be more than enough for groups to solve their way out of the room. Blackwell said only one group came within five minutes of the clock.
Because most people who come to Kingdom are first time escape roomists, the owners, who also write the story and do all the design for the rooms, did not want to make it too difficult. The goal for Steele is to have customers “fall in love with escape rooms.”
“Our industry isn’t competitive at all,” Steele said. “It’s more of a community.”
Steele and Blackwell want customers to go to other escape rooms, and for other escape rooms to send customers their way.
The pair may be catering to newer escape roomists, but they could be considered experts themselves. They say they have completed around 250 rooms together and sometimes do as many as seven or eight in a day. They were even able to make it through a room called “Caretaker,” located at America’s Escape Room in Orlando and billed as the hardest escape room in the country. Blackwell said they only solved it with a few seconds left on the clock.
Steele and Blackwell are from Connecticut originally. They moved their escape room business online amidst the pandemic and began looking for a location in Florida to open a brick-and-mortar business. The two zeroed in on their current location and one in Fort Lauderdale but decided that the castle was best since it already had an otherworldly external appearance.
The building has gone through several iterations, according to Blackwell. It was a museum in the early 1990s then became a motorcycle shop, a sandal store and an apartment building before becoming an escape room destination. They said their use for it is probably the most fitting. There are still a few apartments in the upstairs of the castle. At one point, the two lived in one of them but said the experience was “horrible” because they were forced to live at work. They have since moved elsewhere.
The owners have big plans going forward. A third installment of their rooms is in the works and the two are planning to open new locations in the future. They are eyeing locations in Marathon and possibly Homestead and even in the far future, Key West. Key West currently has the only other escape room in the Keys at Key West Escape Rooms.
Blackwell is also assisting in the development of a mobile phone application called Morty that users can use to plan escape rooms, track which ones they have completed and find people nearby to participate in escape rooms.
They also hope to hold what they call an “amazing, wacky race,” inspired by an event they attended in Maine a few years ago. It would feature teams that would register a car and then travel to set destinations in the Keys where they would complete physical challenges or puzzles in the style of “The Amazing Race.” First one to complete all the checkpoints wins. Blackwell said proceeds from those events would go back to the community, into nonprofits such as MarineLab.