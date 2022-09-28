UPPER KEYS — Aspiring anglers can learn, practice skills and go fishing at the “Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!” Keys University and Fishing Fever Tournament, Friday, Oct. 7, to Sunday, Oct. 9.

Hosted by the nonprofit Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing Foundation, the “No-Yelling School of Fishing” offers classroom presentations, two networking events, hands-on skill practice and optional charter boat fishing. Classes will be held at Florida Keys Elks Lodge 1872 in Tavernier. No equipment or experience is necessary.