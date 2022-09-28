Showing off their catch at a prior ‘Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing’ event in Islamorada are Holly Smith of Key Largo, Donna Langston of Satellite Beach, Diane Odell of Cocoa Beach, Meghan Brunelli of Islamorada, Lizette Leiter of Miami and Dawn Miller of Punta Gorda.
Pictured are past ‘Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!’ participants Robin Christian of Sanibel, Robin Hinote of Avon Park, Sherry Strickland of Punta Gorda, Lizette Leiter of Miami and Shelley Hughes of North Fort Myers.
Showing off their catch at a prior ‘Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing’ event in Islamorada are Holly Smith of Key Largo, Donna Langston of Satellite Beach, Diane Odell of Cocoa Beach, Meghan Brunelli of Islamorada, Lizette Leiter of Miami and Dawn Miller of Punta Gorda.
Graduates of the 2021 ‘Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!’ event in Islamorada.
UPPER KEYS — Aspiring anglers can learn, practice skills and go fishing at the “Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing!” Keys University and Fishing Fever Tournament, Friday, Oct. 7, to Sunday, Oct. 9.
Hosted by the nonprofit Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing Foundation, the “No-Yelling School of Fishing” offers classroom presentations, two networking events, hands-on skill practice and optional charter boat fishing. Classes will be held at Florida Keys Elks Lodge 1872 in Tavernier. No equipment or experience is necessary.
Optional offshore or inshore charter fishing out of Islamorada is offered on Friday and Sunday, with prizes awarded for the LLGF Fishing Fever tournament. Participants can also choose to fish from their own boats.
Activities launch Friday with a networking social from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Saturday indoor presentations begin at 9 a.m., covering offshore, inshore and bottom fishing, plus fishing basics and conservation. Speakers include Capts. Lee Lavery and Jeanne Towne, among others. Hands-on fishing activities taught by local guides include knot tying, de-hooking, bait rigging, spin casting, cast netting and more. A second networking party will be held afterwards at Seaside Glassworks.
More than 260 fish were caught at the 2021 Fishing Fever event, including mahi-mahi, tuna, wahoo, snook, redfish, trout and a first-ever sailfish release.
Featured on national network television and more, the series is supported by major partners including Recreational Fishing and Boating Foundation, Take Me Fishing, Vamos a Pescar, Mercury, Magic Tilt trailers, Shearwater Boats, Power-Pole, Penn, TACO Metals, Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida and Fish Florida.
Largest annual sponsors are Freedom Boat Club, ICOM, CCA Florida STAR, Lowrance, Bob’s Machine Shop, AFTCO, Costa, Smith Optics, Frogg Toggs, Hubbards Marina, Star Brite, Big Rock Sports Conservation Foundation, T3 @ Coastal Realty and Future Angler Foundation.
Local sponsors are Breezy Palms, Jeanne Towne of Fidelity Real Estate and the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.
Online early registration rate is $125 per person. Regular entry is $145. VIP registration of $180 offers gifts and discounts. The registration fee includes instruction, the use of equipment, a welcome reception, lunch, Saturday party and $20 in gifts. Reservations in advance are recommended. The host hotel is Breezy Palms Resort in Islamorada. The Elks Lodge is located at 92600 Overseas Highway. Ladies may register a male guest or teens to include the family.