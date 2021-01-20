TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is offering a series of free virtual saltwater fishing clinics for beginner anglers ages 16 and older to learn how to fish and help conserve marine resources.
Sessions will include topics on conservation, rods and reels, tackle, baits, rigs, knot tying, habitats, fish handling, best practices and additional resources.
Registration is required and must be completed two days prior to the session date. Participation is limited to 50 anglers per course; anglers who register after the 50-person limit has been reached will be put on a waiting list. Anglers must use Microsoft Teams to participate.
The one-hour sessions begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 9 and April 27, and run for seven consecutive weeks. Anglers must be able to attend all seven sessions. Each course has the same content, so anglers only need to register for one course. Those who attend a course will receive a free starter tackle box.
Single session mini-clinics are also available at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, Feb. 25, March 25, April 22, May 13 and June 10. Each 90-minute session has the same content, so anglers only need to register for one session.
For more information, visit myfwc.com/marine and click “Virtual Saltwater Fishing Clinics” under Get Involved, or contact marine@myfwm.com.