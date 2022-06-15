Dan Orr, president of Dan Orr Consulting, has more than 50 years of diving experience. He retired from the position of president of Divers Alert Network after 23 years. Prior to that, he was a certified U.S. Navy diver and tested diving equipment for military contractors.
ISLAMORADA — The History of Diving Museum will host a presentation by author and former U.S. Navy diver Dan Orr, titled “The Great White Sharks of Guadalupe,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at mile marker 83, bayside.
Orr, president of Dan Orr Consulting, has more than 50 years of diving experience. He retired from the position of president of Divers Alert Network (DAN) after 23 years. Prior to that, he was a certified U.S. Navy diver and tested diving equipment for military contractors. He was also a recreational diving instructor developing and implementing course curricula in an academic environment and published and co-authored more than a dozen books and manuals on various types of diving.
Guadalupe Island, a World Biosphere Reserve, is located in the Pacific Ocean approximately 250 nautical miles west of Ensenada, Mexico. Guadalupe Island is unique in that it has the largest identified population of great white sharks in the world. The dive operators visiting Guadalupe have identified and named more than 300 different great white sharks that have spent time around the island. Orr’s presentation will cover the life history, ecology and photographic opportunities he has come to understand during more than 20 trips to Guadalupe in the past 15 years.
The museum will be hosting the presentation on-site with limited seating in the Diving History Research Library as well as offering access through a Zoom meeting. To attend in person, email programs@divingmuseum.org or call 305-664-9737. To register for the Zoom meeting, visit DivingMuseum.org. Space is limited, so register in advance.
For those unable to attend, the session will be recorded and posted to the museum’s YouTube channel.