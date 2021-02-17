ISLAMORADA — Keys History & Discovery Center will present “Invisible Island: Key West and the KKK,” a live virtual lecture at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, presented by author Arlo Haskell.
During the 1920s, the white supremacist Ku Klux Klan became one of America’s fastest growing social movements and a potent political force. In Key West, KKK members commanded the police department, sheriff’s office, fire department and criminal courts.
Haskell will talk about the island where Cuban patriot José Martí had famously said, “there are no races,” yet one of Key West’s representatives to the state Legislature once reigned as Grand Dragon of the Florida Klan, overseeing more than 100 outposts of the so-called Invisible Empire from his Eaton Street headquarters. Then, almost as quickly as it had emerged, the Klan fell into disarray, leaving a toxic legacy.
The lecture is free for center members and $5 for non-members. Advance registration is required at keyslectures.com/lectures. The program uses GoToWebinar. For more information, go to keysdiscovery.com/virtual-platforms, or call 305-922-2237 or email info@keysdiscovery.com.