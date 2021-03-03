ISLAMORADA — Keys History and Discovery Center will present “Florida Transportation History: Planes, Trains & Automobiles (& Steamboats too!),” a live virtual lecture by University of Florida professor Steven Noll, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 10.
Florida’s history will be told through its myriad methods of transportation. From Bellamy Road of the 1820s through Henry Flagler’s Overseas Railroad to the modern transportation issues facing the state in the 21st century, Noll will explain how transportation was and remains crucial to the development of the Sunshine State.
The lecture is free for members and $5 for non-members. Advance registration is required at keyslectures.com/lectures. The virtual program utilizes GoToWebinar. For platform information, go to keysdiscovery.com/virtual-platforms. Call 305-922-2237 or email info@keysdiscovery.com for other details.