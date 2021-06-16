ISLAMORADA — The History of Diving Museum will feature a virtual presentation, “The Future of Artificial Reefs,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16.
Joe Weatherby, senior project manager of Artificial Reefs International, will be discussing some of the past projects ARI has worked on, such as the sinking of the USS Vandenberg off Key West, and what is in store for future artificial reef projects.
For more than 25 years, Weatherby and the team at ARI has collaborated and worked throughout the marine and diving communities to create projects that benefit the environment and the communities that interact with it. Weatherby will share how he has led teams in preparing and sinking the Vandenberg, and how they have sunk other ships throughout Florida, including the USS Mohawk Veteran’s Memorial. He has also worked with underwater artist Andreas Franke to share photography with the world in unique submerged settings.
In addition to sharing some of the success stories of the past, he will also discuss current and upcoming projects for the Florida Keys.
To sign up for the Zoom presentation, email Emily Kovacs at programs@divingmuseum.org or call 305-664-9737 before noon June 16. The session also will be recorded and posted on the museum’s YouTube page.