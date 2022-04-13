ISLAMORADA — The Florida Keys History and Discovery Center will present “How Caribbean King Crabs Might Help Save Florida’s Coral Reef,” a lecture by Mote Research Fellow Jason Spadaro, on Wednesday, April 13.
Due to climate change, many coral reefs have degenerated, and growing in their place is an overabundance of seaweed. Although seaweed is beneficial to the ocean ecosystem, too much growth can also cause harm to coral reefs by blocking sunlight and preventing baby corals from settling into reefs.
Spadaro researched the cascading effects of the Caribbean king crab on coral reef communities. The crabs, which are native to Florida and the Caribbean, act as “reef goats” that eat almost any type of seaweed. When introduced to experimental plots on coral reefs, the crabs reduced the seaweed cover by 50-80%, resulting in a commensurate three- to five-fold increase in coral recruitment and reef fish community abundance and diversity.
Attend in person or participate virtually. Doors open at 5 p.m., followed by the lecture at 6 p.m. The lecture is at the Keys History and Discovery Center at the Islander Resort, mile marker 82, oceanside. Lectures are free for members and $10 for non-members. Secure a seat with an advance registration at 305-922-2237 or tickettailor.com/events/floridakeyshistorydiscoverycenter/665511.