ISLAMORADA — Keys History and Discovery Center will present “Key Limes, Bonefish and Hurricanes: The Lancelot Jones Story,” a lecture by historian John Nordt, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the center’s Islander Resort location, mile marker 82, oceanside.
Guests can attend in person or participate virtually. Advanced registration is required.
Nordt’s presentation centers around Jones and his family, who were a part of the pioneer community on Elliott Key and other nearby islands at the northern end of the Florida Keys. Spanning the late 19th into the 20th century, the Jones family amassed significant acreage for farming pineapples and Key limes, becoming one of the largest Key lime producers in Florida prior to World War II.
In the post-war years, Lancelot Jones gained prominence as a fishing guide, plying the waters of Biscayne Bay with a client list that included three U.S. presidents. Through the lens of this family, one can also learn some of the history of Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne and Biscayne Bay as well as pioneer life in the Keys.
For advanced registration, whether attending in person or virtual, go to keysdiscovery.com/lectures. Registration for virtual participants can be made up to one hour before the start of the lecture. In-person registration closes on Tuesday, Feb. 8, to ensure adequate seating and appetizers.
Doors to the Discovery Center open at 5:30 p.m., with the presentation beginning at 6 p.m. Cash bar and light appetizers available prior to presentation. Lectures are free for members. For non-members, cost for in-person is $10 and virtual participation is $5.