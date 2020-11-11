ISLAMORADA — Keys History & Discovery Center will present a virtual lecture, "Coral Baby Boom: Sexual Reproduction’s Role in Reef Restoration," at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, featuring Hanna Koch of Mote Marine Laboratory.
Coral reproduction is failing in the wild and scientists have taken over the process to ensure successful restoration of the next generation of coral on the reef.
Koch, a coral reproduction scientist and postdoctoral research fellow, will provide an overview of the 2020 coral spawning season, which resulted in breakthrough discoveries.
The lecture is free for center members and $5 for non-members. Registration is required at keyslectures.com/lectures. The virtual program uses GoToWebinar. For more information about this platform, go to keysdiscovery.com/virtual-platforms. For more information, call 305-922-2237 or e-mail info@keysdiscovery.com.