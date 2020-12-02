ISLAMORADA — The Islamorada-Helen Wadley Branch Library will host a live Zoom presentation by Lucy Burdette, the nom de plume of mystery writer Roberta Isleib, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
Isleib’s topics will include her Key West Food Critic Mystery Series, how she started writing mysteries, where ideas come from, and the benefits and perils of writing a series. She will then take questions.
Isleib, a clinical psychologist, has published 18 mysteries, including the latest in the food critic series, “The Key Lime Crime.” Her books and stories have been short-listed for Agatha, Anthony and Macavity awards.
According to Isleib, the work of the detective in a mystery has a lot in common with long-term psychotherapy: Start with a problem, follow the threads looking for clues, and gradually fill in the big picture. So her career move from psychologist to mystery writer turned out to be a natural progression. She is passionate about portraying her psychologist characters as competent professionals (with flaws of course).
Like her food critic character in the Key West series, she is also passionate about food. She lives with her husband, John, in Key West and Connecticut.
Her books are available at Monroe County public libraries, but for signed copies, patrons can order from independent sellers Key West Island Books as well as Books & Books in Key West.
Email caria-charlotte@monroecounty-fl.gov for the Zoom invitation.