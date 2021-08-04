Sorry, an error occurred.
KEY LARGO — The Key Largo branch of the Monroe County Library System is hosting the following programs in August. All programs are free and open to the public.
• Storytime – Tuesday and Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
• Creative Tuesdays – 1 to 3 p.m.
• Tech Tutor – Tuesdays 1 to 4 p.m.
• LEGO Lab – Aug. 4 at 2 p.m.; Aug. 18 and 25 at 4 p.m.
• Free Legal Help – Aug. 18 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Advance registration is required at legalservicesmiami.org or by calling 866-686-2760.
• Bingo – Aug. 28 at 2 p.m.
For more information, visit keyslibraries.org/events or Facebook.com/KeyLargoLibrary.