KEY LARGO — This is the first week that visitors are being welcomed back to the local library branch after the COVID-19 pandemic nixed in-person visits for nearly a year.
The Key Largo Public Library branch will be open three days a week — Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — as pandemic restrictions ease and staff vacancies have been filled.
“We’ve been closed since last summer, but we did offer curbside pickup,” said Christina Teasley, the new branch manager who joined long-term staffers Chris Morgan, Neacy Lyons and Cary Reyes in February.
Together they’ve been refreshing the library’s collection and retiring old inventory.
While the library’s focus remains on creating a community space centered on information, last year was a transformative year.
“These librarians are the glue that holds this place together. I’m lucky to have them here,” Teasley said of the staff. “I really feel like when people come in, they’re going to feel like they’re walking into a new library. It’s been completely painted a really pale blue, called ‘Rarified Air,’ with a periwinkle blue trim. They re-covered the public tables with the same Formica as the service desk. We are still waiting on the carpet, which has been delayed. I’m not sure when it will get here but I’m ready to get visitors back.”
The children’s mural and the jigsaw puzzle exchange table remain as community staples and the library is in the process of filling vacancies since long-term employees Claudia Moriarity and Bryant Diersing retired last year.
Throughout the shutdown, staff continued to purchase new reading materials and reorganize the shelves.
The layout has changed. Fiction, nonfiction, large print and Florida nonfiction shelves are to the left. Fiction is shelved alphabetically by author and DVDs and audio CDs are to the right upon entering the library. The children’s section remains in the back with young adult in front of the children’s section.
“We are absolutely thrilled to add Christina Teasley to our team. When she accepted the position as branch manager, we knew we had added an amazing talent to our community, county and libraries,” said Kimberly Matthews, Monroe County Senior Director of Strategic Planning and Libraries. “Her strong educational and lengthy professional background will be a great benefit to our library system as we look to our future. As we begin to emerge from this rough COVID year of virtual programs and curbside service, we are reopening our physical spaces to in-person visits and looking to add fresh new services and technologies to all locations.”
Librarians ask the public to be purpose driven before visiting the library and to limit the amount of time perusing books. There will be no seating available aside from the computer lab, which will be limited to one hour per visitor.
No periodicals will be available and the library is not able to accept donations at this time.
On Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, the library will continue curbside service. Readers may request books online, call or knock at the door.
“We are happy to meet them where they are. If someone tells me they like a particular author or genre, I’ll fill up a cart and wheel it out. They can pick out as many as they like. In some ways, it’s more work for us,” Teasley said. “We are also doing printing by curbside. We ask patrons to email us at a gmail account and we’ll print out what they need and hand it to them.”
The Friends of the Key Largo Library has been supporting the local branch since 1980. It recently brought the children’s Highlights program locally. Children and families can access the magazine through the library’s Axis 360 app.
“The Friends of the Key Largo Library are pleased to provide a program for Monroe County children created by the Highlights Publishing Company,” said Karen Beal, president of the Friends group. “Many of our children have missed opportunities to progress in science, reading and other critical skills. This program aims to encourage young readers to engage and learn at their own speed and provide entry-level STEM education.”
The Key Largo Library is located at 101485 Overseas Highway at Tradewinds Plaza. Call 305-451-2396, visit keyslibraries.org or find the Key Largo Library on Facebook or Instagram.