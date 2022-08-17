‘Book Club in a Bag’ kits are available for checkout at the Key Largo Library. Each kit includes copies of a book and discussion questions in a canvas bag. Anyone with a Monroe County Library card can borrow a kit for six weeks. Library cards are free to county residents; non-residents can pay a small fee for annual library access to print and electronic materials.
‘Book Club in a Bag’ kits are available for checkout at the Key Largo Library. Each kit includes copies of a book and discussion questions in a canvas bag. Anyone with a Monroe County Library card can borrow a kit for six weeks. Library cards are free to county residents; non-residents can pay a small fee for annual library access to print and electronic materials.
Contributed
‘The Lost Apothecary’ is the August reading selection.
Contributed
Book clubs bring together avid readers who enjoy sharing their impressions and learning others’ views.
KEY LARGO — Keys’ Meads and the Key Largo Library have partnered to create “Books on Tap,” a monthly book club that is open to the public and meets at the local tasting.
The program is ideal for those that love leafing through a bestseller while enjoying mead, one of earth’s oldest alcoholic beverages. A fermented concoction made of honey, water and yeast, the beverage predates beer and wine altogether, with the drink’s records dating as far back as 3,000 B.C.
To attend the club, drinking mead isn’t a requirement, as beer, wine and nonalcoholic options are available.
Regardless of one’s taste buds, the intended goal of the program remains the same at the end of the day for the program: to allow locals to kick back and focus on literature in a calm and friendly environment.
Key Largo Library Branch Manager Christina Teasley said the tasting room of the only meadery in the Keys provides a perfect place for a book discussion.
“I knew that it would be a great place to host a book club because of the relaxed atmosphere,” she said. “Keys’ Meads is an establishment that is conducive to a group of people gathering to enjoy a beverage and a good conversation. The owner is a library supporter and brings his daughters to storytime at the library. It was an easy sell to host a library event at the mead house.”
Keys’ Meads owner Jeff Kessling shared similar sentiments.
“We’re trying to become more friendly to the locals and bring them in on a more regular basis,” he said. “This allows the community to come in and feel no pressure and enjoy themselves. They also have the option to try some of our alcohol products, and they get to expose themselves to something they haven’t had before. If they already know what it is, it gives them the opportunity to come in and enjoy it while participating in the club. This was an absolutely unique opportunity that was presented to us by Christina and we absolutely took it.”
Kessling likened the atmosphere of his local business to a coffee shop.
“Going to a bar and having the laidback feel of a Starbucks, enjoying the environment, and being able to go have fun, sit, read, use your computer while enjoying a beverage is a great use of the space,” he said.
Teasley said that the program offers residents an option to the library’s brick-and-mortar space at the Tradewinds Plaza, 101485 Overseas Highway.
“Books on Tap exposes the community to the Key Largo Branch Library outside of the physical building. Copies of the book are left at the mead house and staff tell us they see people reading the book while enjoying a beverage, and some take a copy to finish reading,” Teasley said.
This month’s reading is “The Lost Apothecary,” written by Florida author Sarah Penner. The tale is part historical and part contemporary, organized in alternating chapters. The book can be checked out from the library or Keys’ Meads.
Readers are invited to discuss the book from 6 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Keys’ Meads, 99411 Overseas Highway, Unit 6.
“One goal is to expose readers to books they may have not read otherwise. We encourage everyone who attends to read the entire book, but they can still attend, even if they just have interest in learning about the book and the program,” Teasley said. “The first question we’ll discuss is this: What do you think about Nelia’s choice to start offering poison to women to kill men who have wronged them?”
The September book title will soon be announced, with copies available at the Aug. 30 meeting.
Also available for checkout are “Book Club in a Bag” kits. There are 50 kits throughout the Monroe County Public Library System, each including 10 copies of a book and discussion questions in a canvas bag. Anyone with a Monroe County library card can borrow a kit for up to six weeks. Library cards are free to county residents; non-residents can pay a small fee for annual library access to print and electronic materials.