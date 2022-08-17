KEY LARGO — Keys’ Meads and the Key Largo Library have partnered to create “Books on Tap,” a monthly book club that is open to the public and meets at the local tasting.

The program is ideal for those that love leafing through a bestseller while enjoying mead, one of earth’s oldest alcoholic beverages. A fermented concoction made of honey, water and yeast, the beverage predates beer and wine altogether, with the drink’s records dating as far back as 3,000 B.C.

