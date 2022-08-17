Lionfish

A cooler of lionfish are submitted during a past lionfish derby hosted by REEF.

 REEF file photo

ISLAMORADA — Divers can vie for prize money while helping preserve native reef fish populations during the 13th annual Florida Keys Lionfish Derby & Festival. Scheduled Thursday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 11, the event is sponsored by the Reef Environmental Education Foundation.

Derby teams in two divisions are to hit the water to capture and remove as many non-native lionfish as possible. The Apex Predators division is designed with greater prize monies for more competitive divers, while Reef Defenders is a more casual division with less prize money but equally credible bragging rights.

