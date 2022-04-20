UPPER KEYS — Baseball: America’s National Pastime.
However, some detractors say the sport’s popularity is slowly wearing off among the younger generation, due in part to gaming, TikTok and other diversions. The average Major League Baseball fan is now 57 years old, and MLB television viewership was down 12% in 2021 from two years earlier, according to Forbes.
But in the Upper Keys, the sport remains popular with children, thanks to the efforts of the Upper Keys Little League.
From March through May, baseball players compete in four divisions based on age group, including T-Ball (ages 4-6), Minors (ages 7-8), Majors (ages 9-10) and Intermediates (ages 11-13).
The excitement of baseball has now reached a fever pitch in the area, with second-year Coral Shores High School head coach Joe Molinaro and his staff creating a feeder program called the Upper Keys Baseball Foundation to help promote player development.
Programs like these are vital to the success of a high school program, but the Upper Keys Little League plays a broader role in the community by teaching a large number youngsters the value of playing team sports as a whole.
“Our goal is to get them involved early and get them to come back and play,” said Jeff Hocker, Upper Keys Little League vice president.
Ryan Raschein, Upper Keys Little League board chair, said youth sports programs in the Upper Keys, such as the basketball and soccer leagues, work in concert with his program to provide a strong base for children in the community.
“We’ve got a great program going here, and we’re working with the entire community,” Raschein said.
Whether children decide to continue playing baseball or take up another sport or activity, the message is clear: get out there and have some fun with your friends.
Staying active is important, but the values learned through a healthy appreciation of team sports are perhaps the most valuable function the league serves.
Courage, character, loyalty, positive reinforcement, skill-building and sportsmanship are part of the organization’s “core values,” which coaches preach to players throughout the season.
Upper Keys Little League is an extension of Little League International, the world’s largest organized youth sports program, and the youth version of America’s pastime is engrained into the country’s culture.
It takes all hands on deck to keep the well-oiled machine up and running each spring, from parent volunteers to groundskeepers and team sponsors.
Hocker, a father of three children, got involved when his son, Christopher, signed up to play T-Ball. His son’s decision set off a chain reaction, as Hocker decided to sign up as a volunteer coach and then become a board member.
In an era when women’s sports are increasing in popularity, the Upper Keys Little League took the initiative, electing to kickstart a girls’ softball program in 2021.
Hocker said that he, Raschein and the other board members worked to launch the softball program in time for last season’s opening pitch, with the program being successful so far. It still sits at two teams, but the number of participants increased to 26 this year after starting with 20.
“It seems like we are getting more and more girls who want to participate, so that’s really exciting for us. It’s been awesome,” Hocker said. “I think it’s going to grow even more when girls share it with their friends. When registration closed this year, we still had a lot of people come through that were interested in playing, but we had to decline because it was too late.”
Baseball has been the organization’s mainstay for years, but the league still seeks to grow, Hocker said.
Hocker encourages those in the community who haven’t had a chance to visit one of the ballparks to check out the sport’s big-ticket Saturday night event at Harry Harris Park in Tavernier.
“If you’re tired of doing the same old thing, it’s a good thing to do. It’s different from the norm,” he said.
Competition among the older players is fierce.
Two intermediate division games take place simultaneously, with first pitch slated for 6 p.m. The action occupies both fields at the facility, and games provide baseball fans with an underrated experience.
Those in attendance can enjoy food and drinks from the concession stand.
“The park is alive, and players from other divisions arrive excited to watch the action take place. Baseball is good and games are competitive. We’ve even had a few walk-off home runs this season,” Hocker said.
Overall, the product has been a hit with the players, the most important function of the league.
“They’re all excited about it,” Hocker said.
For game schedules, stats and standings, visit upperkeysbaseball.com.