TAVERNIER — Last Tuesday evening at Harry Harris Park’s baseball field, the Red Sox and the Royals gathered to play for who would go on to face the top-seeded Orioles in the final for the 12- and 13-year-old age group in the Upper Keys Little League.
The Red Sox began pouring it on from the first inning. Keller Blackburn was up to bat early in the game, with the bases loaded. He saw his pitch, swung and made good contact to send the ball into left field. The Royals’ outfielders scrambled to track down the rolling ball. By the time it came back into the infield, Blackburn was crossing home-plate for an inside-the-park grand slam. Teammates rejoiced as they headed back to the dugout.
It was the type of scene that went missing last year, when a raging pandemic brought sporting events to a screeching halt. Some players and coaches said they feel like they fell behind in the time they missed. Rob Paul, who has been coaching the Orioles for the past seven seasons, sat behind home plate at last Tuesday’s game.
On another play, later in the game, a ball got put into play, the throw to first base was late and a Royals batter was called safe. The catcher, Cash Udink, couldn’t believe the call, threw his hands in the air and exclaimed to the umpire. Paul chuckled.
“That kid’s a pistol,” he said.
The Red Sox went on to win Tuesday’s game 15-4. They faced the Orioles in Saturday’s championship. The Orioles won 8-4.
In past years, the Upper Keys Little League has it’s all-star game and then the season is over. This year, some players will have the chance to keep playing and make up for time lost to the pandemic. They will be forming a travel team, composed of 14 of the best players from the 12- and 13-year-old division, and play against other South Florida teams such as Marathon and Homestead, starting next month. One assistant coach said that ordinarily, there are enough players for the division to have four or five teams in this age group, but for a variety of reasons, there were only enough for three this season. Paul will be co-coaching the new travel team along with his assistant coach, Brian O’Berry.
Unlike their Baltimore-based namesake team, the Orioles’ lineup is packed with all-stars. Six were named for this week’s all-star game, and several will be on the travel team as well.
The league started back up in February from its COVID hiatus. A few of the young players expressed how glad they were to be able to play again.
Riley O’Berry, who was named to the travel team as first-baseman and pitcher, said he felt he was doing well last season, but when baseball started back up in February, he was lacking, although he made up ground as the season went on.
“Every part of my game. Fielding, hitting, running,” O’Berry said.
Andres Alvarado, who said he plays every infield position and was also named to the travel team, said it was a strange experience for baseball to stop. However, he was able to play basketball for his school team through the winter.
“It felt weird for me because I don’t really have anybody to play baseball with at my house, so when I came back it was weird playing the sport,” Alvarado said.
Paul said it was a concern that players fell behind while they weren’t able to play, but he believes if coaches and players stay diligent, they can get back up to speed in no time.
“These kids have been working their butts off all year trying to make this travel team,” said Paul, a native of Tavernier. The teams have been practicing and playing six days a week.
Paul pointed out some other stand-outs that made the all-star game, such as first-baseman Michael Snyder, shortstop Adrien Mesa and Jack O’Keefe, of the Royals, all of whom he expects to do well. Blackburn is also part of the travel team.
“All around we’ve got some really talented kids,” he said.
On top of not being able to play, the general isolation and lack of social interaction was difficult for some kids, Paul said. The all-star game was held Tuesday and the travel team roster was announced shortly after. Paul described the scene of the players at the all-star game, and a person coming out to sing the national anthem.
“I’m just so happy they let us play ball again,” Paul said.
He expects that the travel team will now become a yearly occurrence in the Upper Keys. The travel team’s first games will be held the week of July 5th, when it hosts a tournament, teams to be determined. Paul said much of the team’s schedule is still being worked out.