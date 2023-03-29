ISLAMORADA — The creative spirit will be on display during the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce’s 31st annual Island Fest with live music and artwork to appeal to lovers of all styles and genres.

The two-day festival, which also features The Taste of Islamorada food competition, a vintage car show and outdoor activities for all ages, will take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2, at Founders Park, mile marker 87, bayside.