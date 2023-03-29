ISLAMORADA — The creative spirit will be on display during the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce’s 31st annual Island Fest with live music and artwork to appeal to lovers of all styles and genres.
The two-day festival, which also features The Taste of Islamorada food competition, a vintage car show and outdoor activities for all ages, will take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2, at Founders Park, mile marker 87, bayside.
The start of Island Fest’s live music line-up will come shortly after the event’s 10 a.m. kick-off on Saturday. Among the daytime performers will be the reggae and beach music of Toko Irie & The Newton Band and I Land Vibes.
Sunday’s entertainment will kick-off with Cortadito. A traditional folk and acoustic band that focuses on performing one of the earliest styles of Cuban country music known as Son (pronounced sewn), their sound is reminiscent of the famed Buena Vista Social Club.
The trio will be followed by the smooth sounds of The Pitbull of Blues Band. Local artist Pasta Pantaleo will be painting to the rhythm of the blues. Sunday afternoon will feature the Coconut Cowboys performing everything from Waylon Jennings and Lynyrd Skynyrd to AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses.
The festival will also include a variety of arts and crafts, including the work of this year’s Island Fest poster creator Osvaldo Fernandez, a Havana-born artist who works primarily in oil. His works have been collected in Spain, the United States and elsewhere.
“To be named poster artist for Island Fest has meant the world to Osvaldo, as he recently moved from Cuba to the Florida Keys. He is honored to be able to share his art with the local community this year for Island Fest,” said his wife and partner Yulia.
Also, among the art participants is Stephanie Lavender. Transplanted to South Florida 35 years ago after graduating NYU, Lavender’s professional career began with art for apparel and home decor manufacturers. She later turned her creativity toward interior and landscape design.
Lavender is now an award-winning artist known for her coastal contemporary collection of textural tropical-inspired art. She combines glass with cork, moss, shells, mushrooms and corals. She will have specially designed Keys-inspired pieces at this year’s festival.
Admission is free and on-site parking is available for $5. For more information, contact the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce at 305-664-4503.