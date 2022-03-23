KEY LARGO — After a two-plus-year wait, live community theater will return to the Upper Keys.
The Keys Players will present “The Great American Trailer Park Musical,” with showings between Thursday, March 31, and Saturday, April 9, at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center, 102050 Overseas Highway.
The two-act musical comedy, which was written by David Nehls and Betsy Kelso, examines the relationship of Pippi, a stripper on the run; Jeannie, a Dr. Phil-loving agoraphobic; and Norbert, Jeannie’s husband and a tollbooth collector.
The play is set at Armadillo Acres Trailer Park in Starke, Florida, and originally premiered Off-Broadway in 2005, before debuting as a national tour in 2008.
The nonprofit Keys Players is a community theatrical troupe in its most natural form — allowing volunteers to learn the ins and outs of the performing arts by participating as an actor, producer or director.
Many individuals have acted, produced or directed professionally, but volunteers are the bread and butter of the local group whose end goal is to keep the tradition of community theater thriving in the Upper Keys.
“It’s just challenging yourself and doing things that are outside of your wheelhouse. I think you’ve got to do that every day in your life,” said Robert Pozo, a Key Largo real estate investor who previously worked as a U.S. Olympic national team triathlon coach and accountant. He is playing “Duke” in the musical.
“It literally gives people an opportunity to join with us or work with us, whether it be onstage or backstage,” said Jonelle Kop, producer and director of “The Great American Trailer Park Musical.”
There are also seasoned veterans who will participate in the play, such as Rhonda Crutcher, a 54-year-old actress who has performed in community theaters across the United States.
A former Oklahoma resident, Crutcher moved to the Keys in 2019, joining the Keys Players upon arrival.
“Most everybody has a career outside of this, and I think it’s just a way for us to have community and let off steam,” she said.
After six months of rehearsals for the highly-anticipated play, she said the group has become tight-knit.
“For me, it started as a way to make friends, as I came here knowing nobody. This is the only real group of people that I joined. They’re kind of my little family now,” Crutcher said.
Crutcher’s larger-than-life character, “Betty,” reflects her own big personality off of the stage. Betty, the trailer park manager, has lived in Armadillo Acres for her entire married life.
“She’s been there a long time, and a lot of people come and go. Betty loves them like their own, and she is kind of like a mother hen who takes care of everybody,” Crutcher said.
However, Betty is also loud, brash and bold, and lays down the law when necessary. “I can really relate to Betty in both of those ways, so I really enjoy playing her,” Crutcher said.
Kop plays a major role for The Keys Players. Involved with the group for 20 years, she has served as producer and director since 2012, along with performing other roles as actress and behind the scenes in production.
Kop described the performance as “down-home, southern insanity,” with tunes drawn from a wide variety of musical genres that should be instantly recognizable for fans in the theater. That, combined with authentic acting from a grassroots local group, should certainly make for an excellent one-two punch, she signaled.
However, the most excellent element of the musical is the comedic effect, which includes plenty of Florida-based insider jokes holding a special place in the hearts of Sunshine State residents.
“Where you can walk in, sit down, relax, and just laugh your butt off, and just hum out wailing tunes, that’s why we do this. People can leave feeling an awful lot better than they felt when they walked in — and doesn’t the world need that in the days of COVID-19,” Kop said.
Advance tickets for the show can be purchased for $20 at Key Largo Chocolates and Ice Cream at 100470 Overseas Highway in Key Largo, Shear Paradise in Cedars Towers Plaza at 99353 Overseas Highway in Key Largo, and PostNet Store at 88005 Overseas Highway in Islamorada.
Tickets can also be purchased at the door or online at facebook.com/TheKeysPlayers for $23. More information can also be accessed by clicking that link.