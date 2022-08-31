ISLAMORADA — Local resident Howard Yasgar was born in New Haven, Connecticut, attended the New Haven State Teachers College and graduated from the University of New Haven. He made his move to Miami in 1963, and he’s been in South Florida ever since.
And despite the many life endeavors he’s undertaken so far, there was still one thing he had never done: writing a book.
The island chain resident can now check that off the list, as his novel, “Finding Columbus’s Gold: A Grand Adventure on the Island of Hispaniola,” is now available from Archway Publishing in both hardcover and softcover editions.
His tale reflects the real-life story that Yasgar says he experienced in Haiti as a young man, but due to legal reasons and the names of those involved in the story, the book was written in the fiction genre with pseudonyms.
The story begins when an old friend in 1966 invites protagonist Matt Vercair to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, to assist in the disassembling and selling of a defunct railroad that was acquired under unusual circumstances. Once he arrives in the Caribbean island country, he is introduced to chief archeologist Dr. Marc Blanchet, who is an expert on Christopher Columbus and everything he did on the island of Hispaniola.
The archaeologist then claims that the history being taught about Columbus is actually unsubstantiated. Rather than traveling the world to further explore, he says Columbus was instead on a mission to amass gold and sell as many slaves as possible to finance his travels in search of the shiny element.
Blanchet claims he knows where a large cache of Columbus’s gold is being stored that has been hidden in Haiti for 500 years.
Then, with the help of a secret map, Vercair and his friend embark on a journey to recover the gold, traveling little-known terrain on their search to recover the treasure. The railroad becomes an item of little concern for the duo as they enter the wilderness and find more than just gold.
Yasgar said that when Columbus first sailed the “ocean blue” in 1492, his ship, the Santa Maria, ran aground off the northern coast of Haiti. The wood from the wreckage was then stripped down by 39 crew members that had to stay behind in Haiti while Columbus returned to Spain in companion ships Pinta and Nina, erecting a temporary fortress simply called: “La Navidad.”
Yasgar said that those 39 men were then killed by local natives, and shortly after, the gold was gone, leading to the eventual chase portrayed hundreds of years later in his new novel.
“The gold was missing from history, and they never talked about it anymore,” Yasgar said.
Thus, the treasure being up for grabs is the main plot of the adventure novel.
“This gave me an opportunity to use (the character) in the book as a conduit to tell the story of Columbus. That’s how those two things, gold and Columbus, got melded together by this book. The hunt for gold and the grand adventure, that’s the best part about the book,” Yasgar said.