MARATHON — The main attractions for attendees at the Original Marathon Seafood Festival, scheduled for Saturday, March 12, and Sunday, March 13, are the local shrimp, spiny lobsters and stone crabs, alongside a variety of fresh “fishermen-to-fork” menu favorites.
For more than 40 years, the outdoor feast has drawn seafood lovers and Florida Keys families to gather at the Marathon Community Park, mile marker 49, oceanside.
Commercial fisheries and markets catch, clean and cook the nearly 15,000-pound spread of fresh Keys seafood, bushels of oysters from the west coast of Florida and smoked fish dip prepared according to “only in the Keys” recipes.
Fishermen-turned-chefs, their families and hundreds of volunteers serve up the seafood with sides of baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies or French fries. Attendees also can find fish tacos, crab cakes, Cuban croquettes and fried Key West pink shrimp and oysters.
Although it’s not harvested in the Keys, conch is dished up as ceviche, chowder and fried fritters or flavorful “sausages” tucked into buns. Hot dogs and hamburgers are to be available too, as are Key lime pies, baked goods, cool smoothies and icy treats, plus frozen adult beverages and beer.
More than 200 merchant booths are to span the park displaying locally made spices, honey, salt scrubs and soaps; jewelry and artwork; nautical items; tropical apparel and accessories; plants, home and outdoor décor; and information about Keys nonprofit, marine animal and rescue organizations. Other attractions include a boat show, children’s games and raffle prizes.
Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 per adult and free for children younger than 12 when accompanied by a paying adult. At Sunday’s festival, retired and active military are to be admitted free with valid identification.
Proceeds benefit local continuing-education programs and scholarships presented by the Marathon chapter of the Organized Fishermen of Florida and the Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce.