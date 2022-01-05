CUDJOE KEY — The men’s adventure magazine was a subgenre of print media that was popular in the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s. They’re now long lost to time, but decades later, a man in the Lower Keys has set out on a mission to collect as many as he can, and in the process has become a recognized expert.
Robert Deis, of Cudjoe Key, said he has over 6,000 magazines in his home, an estimated 90-95% of all the men’s adventure magazines that were ever made, consisting of over 160 publications that were at one time printing stories drawing from the pulp fiction tradition. He estimates it to be one of the largest collections in the world. But whether or not he’ll ever get to 100% remains in question.
“Probably not, because I think there’s some issues that are going to be hard to find,” Deis said.
It all began with a Frank Zappa album. “Weasels Ripped My Flesh” to be exact, which came out in 1970. Deis was listening to a CD reissue of the album around 2004, reminiscing about buying the album on vinyl when it first came out, when he was struck by the album cover. On it is, as Deis describes on his website, “a vacantly smiling square guy shaving with an, um, electric weasel.” The cover, drawn by illustrator Neon Park, is an homage of sorts to a style of illustration that was once popular in American pop culture.
Intrigued, Deis had to know more. He came to find out that Zappa lifted that title from a 1956 edition of the magazine “Man’s Life” and the cover story, about a man attacked by bloodthirsty weasels. It was the early years of eBay, giving shoppers a newfound ability to track down memorabilia such as old magazines. Deis was able to find a copy of that edition of Man’s Life and bought it for about $100. In 2021, he said, the same copy would cost much more.
Deis said he’d expected the story to be just as crazy as the magazine cover, with a bloodied man fighting off weasels on all sides while being bitten by a few more of them. But the story wasn’t what he’d thought it would be.
“I thought the story would be crazy too, but it was actually this dark, noirish story. Sort of like the old B movies but very noirish,” he said.
At 71, Deis said he’d been aware of this type of magazine as a young man, but had never looked at them much.
“So I started going around the internet looking for sources and information and there wasn’t much out there so I started to think about creating my own website,” Deis said. “I collected more and more of them on eBay and they just knocked my socks off.”
He ended up creating the website, menspulpmags.com, and through that began to connect with some of the writers, artists and others who had worked for the old magazines (one of the last living writers, he said, currently lives in mainland Florida). He connected with people such as Eva Lynd, a Swedish-born actress and pin-up model who served as the model for many of the illustrations in the magazines; and Josh Alan Friedman, whose father, Bruce Jay Friedman, was an editor of men’s adventure magazines and had once been employed by Martin Goodman, who went on to found what would become Marvel Comics.
“I contacted Bruce, did some interviews with him and got the idea that this whole area has largely been forgotten,” Deis said.
Deis bought the rights and published an anthology of men’s adventure stories in 2013, co-written with Josh Alan Friedman and Wyatt Doyle, head of the indie-publishing house New Texture. He gave it the fitting title of “Weasels Ripped My Flesh.”
Since then, they’ve written 13 other books on the genre and Deis has begun a magazine of his own called Men’s Adventure Quarterly, reprinting old stories with discussion and interviews. The issues so far have covered a number of the subgenres within the magazines. One was a western theme, another was a spy story theme and another was on vigilante justice.
Men’s adventure magazines grew out of the previous pulp fiction genre that was popular from around the turn of the 20th century through World War II. Deis said there were three tiers of publications. The top tier were magazines such as Cavalier and Saga, which at one time had circulation close to a million people. The middle tier, which had circulations of a few hundred thousand, were magazines like those being published by Goodman prior to his Marvel days, such as Stag and For Men Only.
The lower tier are the ones that are the most difficult to find, Deis said. They were made on a shoestring budget by small publishers with a circulation of 50 to 100,000 and only through newsstands. They were the most notorious for their controversial subject matter. Deis said they had “the truly wild and crazy covers. A lot of Nazis, bondage and torture and scantly clad women,” one of them being the model Lynd. They made no secret about who the target audience was with names such as New Man, World of Men and Man’s Epic. Deis said only about 1% of these publications still survive, if one can find them.
When analyzing the magazines and their cultural significance, Deis said it’s best to avoid generalizations, since the genre was diverse and had a wide array of stories.
“People make generalizations that aren’t true,” he said. “The critics of these magazines think they all have Nazi bondage covers and the people who liked them all had perverted tendencies.”
Deis, instead, sees them as escapist entertainment that was targeted mainly at blue-collar men, many of whom had served in World War II and the Korean War and were struggling to integrate into stateside life and the cultural changes at the time. They also had practical columns on subjects such as men’s health and managing money. The “top tier” publications even had letters to the editor. In that way, Deis said they weren’t unlike the interest-specific internet forums of the modern day, helping people to connect on common ground.
War was a common theme in many of the publications. They consisted of stories about the recent American conflicts.
“They also had columns where people could write in and say, ‘I’m trying to find my old foxhole buddy Joe,’” Deis said.
Some of the magazines also published columns on hunting and fishing. Another part of the appeal was many of the men returning from war had grown up reading pulp magazines, and the men’s adventure magazines were a bit of a nostalgia for them. It was a large market, since the U.S. had millions of newly returned veterans at the time.
By the end of the 1970s, all the men’s adventure magazines had either gone out of business or evolved into a different type of publication. Deis said television was part of the reason for that. Fewer people were reading regularly and magazines such as Playboy began to dominate the print market geared toward adult men. A few “morphed into Playboy clones,” Deis said, but most folded.
“The guys who served in World War II and Korea were getting older and the younger guys weren’t as interested in the men’s adventure magazines,” he said.
Furthermore, Deis said the magazines “became more and more politically incorrect.” They depicted ultra-macho male heroes and only hyper-sexualized depictions of women at a time when the country was becoming more concerned with social equality.
“Increasingly, they were looked at as a relic. They weren’t liberated enough,” Deis said.
During the late ‘60s and ‘70s, social fissures began to form around the Vietnam War, many of which are still being felt to this day, perhaps more intensely. The men’s adventure magazines came to appeal to one side of that social strife.
“Society was divided. A lot of people were against the war. It was a schism that was almost like today,” Deis said. “The men’s adventure magazines were one of the only genres at the time who treated Vietnam War servicemen with respect. These magazines were the only places you could read stories about the war similar to the way they were portrayed in World War II, as people serving their country bravely.”
Deis said he was against the Vietnam War at the time and didn’t understand why America was in it. But he also saw why some people did, and thought they deserved respect. The men’s adventure magazines were an outlet that portrayed the kind of macho archetype that many men held in a high regard in a positive light. Deis said the magazines were certainly conservative by the standards of the time.
Deis likes to think of himself as a “pulp historian” studying “cultural archeology.” When asked what today’s media might say about our culture to future scholars, he said, “What I see today is more segmented.”
He said media is more of an individual experience than it used to be.
“There’s not as much of a shared culture as back when you only had three channels,” Deis said. “What it says about the culture, it shows how divided the culture has become. Everything has become politicized.”
Deis said the audience fragmentation has caused a more tribal culture, with politics constantly being thrown around. Even clashes over the Vietnam War “didn’t really put neighbor against neighbor,” he said. Today, smaller issues cause bigger rifts.