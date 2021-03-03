KEY LARGO — A Florida Keys state park manager has earned top honors on statewide level for conservation efforts.
Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein has presented Paul Rice, manager of John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park and Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park, with the Jim Stevenson Resource Manager of the Year Award.
The award is bestowed annually to a representative from the Florida Park Service, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Florida Forest Service for excellence in the field of natural resource management, according to the DEP.
The award is named for James A. Stevenson, who was a Florida leader in ecosystem management, prescribed burning, non-native plant control and springs protection during his long career with DEP’s Florida Park Service and Division of State Lands.
Recipients of the award are selected by a committee of environmental professionals representing the Sierra Club, Florida Audubon Society and The Nature Conservancy.
“It is a privilege to present this award and express my appreciation for the lasting impact Paul has made on our state,” Valenstein said. “Our environment is what defines our identity and our way of life as Floridians, and it is because of passionate environmental stewards like him, and the two other recipients recognized today, that we can continue to protect Florida’s natural legacy for future generations.”
Rice has devoted his 39-year career to Florida’s state parks and currently manages more than 65,000 acres of upland and submerged resources at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park. Rice leads a team that proactively manages the park’s underwater resources, working to protect and preserve Florida’s precious coral reefs and seagrass beds.
He also oversees multiple volunteer teams that grow and restore native plants. Since Hurricane Irma, these teams have cultivated more than 1,800 plants to restore habitats at various parks in the Keys, contributing to the health of several protected native species.
“Paul Rice represents the best of the Florida Park Service,” Florida Park Service Director Eric Draper said. “He has brought to completion the long-awaited restoration of a unique and rare part of the Florida Keys ecosystem. Paul understands that good resource management requires partnerships and motivating staff, volunteers and community stakeholders to work together by staying focused on vision and results.”
Among his accomplishments, Rice has been instrumental in completing the restoration efforts of Port Bougainville and Carysfort marinas in north Key Largo, and under his leadership, a new citizen support organization was created to support both parks he manages, according to the DEP.
He has led staff and volunteers in efforts to create trails to highlight the restoration work, according to the DEP.