KEY LARGO — Motocross racing amateur Shane Hamilton has been riding the circuit of success in a series of victories — most recently netting first place in last month’s 2020 FMF California Classic Championship Motocross.
Hamilton bested his Class F3 125C competitors with his fastest lap being the fifth, 02:00.036, more than two seconds faster than the others.
“Racing is my life,” Hamilton said. “My dad got me into the sport. I started racing when I was 10. I train hard and work really hard to be faster than the other riders.”
The California win came after a 30-hour drive with his mother, Karrissa, who supports his commitment to the sport. The off-road motorcycle racer celebrated the win as a 1-2 punch.
In June, Hamilton placed second in the Loretta Lynn SE Regional Championship on his 250C. He placed in the top 10 in multiple classes and in the top 6 for multiple classes in August. He’s also claimed championships in the 2020 Florida Winter Am and Florida Gold Cup Series.
The 16-year-old from Key Largo has advanced considerably since training full-time at the Georgia Practice Facility headed by retired professional Josh Woods.
“Shane did well last year. He’s vastly improved since last year. The biggest hurdle for him is his maturity. He’s 16, and we’re asking him to train professionally and it’s been eye-opening for him,” Woods said. “It’s hard on your brain. It’s hard on your body. I will definitely say that he doesn’t lack work ethic. He has that quality and that’s one of the rarest to find.”
Woods had been training amateur motocross athletes for the past 20 years and anticipates a few more to join this spring. Of all the hopefuls he has trained, he said about 70% go on to compete professionally and nodded to Hamilton’s determination.
Hamilton has been there since March and said the remote location of the facility is ideal for social distancing. He trains about four hours a day Monday through Friday. When he’s not spending his time on the track, he’s enrolled in virtual school and weight training.
This weekend, Hamilton will race in the Florida Motocross Series in Orlando. He’s looking forward to further his training to include Supercross, which features steeper jumps and is usually held indoors, and to ultimately compete professionally.
