During Thanksgiving weekend, a new musical featuring local musicians and thespians shares immigrants’ and refugees’ experience at a South Dade theatre. From left, Kirk Whipple, newscaster Tomás Regalado and Marilyn Morales promote ‘Always Remember.’
Marilyn Morales and husband Kirk Whipple perform a piano duo in concert. Cuban-American Morales has written a musical based on the immigrant experience, which is being produced by Whipple.
CUTLER BAY — Opening Thanksgiving weekend is a new musical about the Cuban-American experience, and gratitude is among the themes of the show.
Performed at the Moss Center, also known as the South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center at 10950 S.W. 211th St., “Always Remember” is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26, and includes a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Nov. 27. There is a pre-show for those who arrive 20 minutes before curtain time. Tickets are on sale now. The production includes several Florida Keys residents.
Cuban-born Marilyn Morales wrote “Always Remember” as an entertaining, uplifting and enlightening musical about the Cuban-American experience, which speaks to the ageless plight of all refugees, she said. The story follows a family’s struggle to leave Fidel Castro’s Cuba and reunite after being separated by forces beyond their control.
“This epic full-scale work is a love letter to all people who have sought liberty,” Morales said. “The intriguing narrative, unforgettable songs, rich original musical score, bold dialogue and dance combine to make a thrilling live experience that will be enjoyed by audiences for generations to come.”
Morales, the show’s creator and executive producer, is also a composer and songwriter. Her husband, Kirk Whipple, is the show’s executive producer, arranger, musical director, lyrical consultant and business manager. The couple has played music for several productions of The Key Players, the Upper Keys community theater troupe.
Brad Shank, a longtime Key Players member from Key Largo, is the theatrical director of “Always Remember.” Shank has decades of experience as director, actor, producer, set designer and builder and musician. “There are about a half dozen Key Players veterans involved both onstage and backstage,” he said.
A 13-person orchestra is set to perform, including Morales and Whipple on keyboard. To hear an excerpt of the song “Goodbye,” among others, check out the videos at www.alwaysremembermusical.com.
Morales said her family, like the Santos family in “Always Remember,” left Cuba with nothing more than the clothes they were wearing and one suitcase of personal belongings for the five of them.
“This work is dedicated to my parents and to the countless refugees who have made the greatest personal sacrifices for the hope of a better future for their children,” she said. “While the story is a fiction, every single scene, dialogue and word in this show comes from my experience or a family member’s story — or from well-researched documented accounts.
“As a narrative of our Cuban culture, I have been writing the story of ‘Always Remember’ my entire life. With eyes of the world taking a hard look at the Cuban-American experience, the time is now for this to see the light of day.”
Morales has received very emotional responses from fellow Cuban refugees — as well as those from other countries — following showcase performances.
“[M]y story appears to be resonating with those who have attended the showcases so far,” she said.
There are 23 songs in “Always Remember.” Styles include guaguanco, mambo, rumba, tango and, contrastingly, salsa, rock ballade, Broadway-style numbers and incidental music. They have been painstakingly integrated into the fabric of the story, Morales said.
“I longed to create a story, score and set of songs that could stand the test of time against the likes of ‘West Side Story’, ‘The Sound of Music,’ ‘Madame Butterfly’ and other musicals and operas I cherished from childhood,” she said.