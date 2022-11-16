CUTLER BAY — Opening Thanksgiving weekend is a new musical about the Cuban-American experience, and gratitude is among the themes of the show.

Performed at the Moss Center, also known as the South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center at 10950 S.W. 211th St., “Always Remember” is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26, and includes a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Nov. 27. There is a pre-show for those who arrive 20 minutes before curtain time. Tickets are on sale now. The production includes several Florida Keys residents.