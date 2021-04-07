ISLAMORADA — Lower Matecumbe Key is the featured island in the live virtual program, “Community Views,” a narrated pictorial presentation sharing photos of early days in Upper Keys communities led by Keys History and Discovery Center curator Brad Bertelli at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.
View old images such as one of the toll booth in 1938 and hear more about the history surrounding the island through the early 1950s.
The program is offered via GoToWebinar and is free for museum members and $5 for non-members. Advance registration is required at keysdiscovery.com/curatorconnections. For more information, call 305-922-2237 or email info@keysdiscovery.com.