UPPER KEYS — Lou Caputo plays the fiddle and mandolin for the Mangrove Swamp Band, also serving as the informal leader of the group.
The band, which includes members of the local law enforcement community and the Island Dulcimer group, has experienced twists and turns over nearly two decades, and may not have stuck together had they listened to former critics, which included Caputo’s daughter.
“We used to practice in the living room every week, just having a good time. We were pretty bad at first. We sucked. My daughter said, ‘Oh my God, you guys are practicing? I’m leaving,’” Caputo recalled with a laugh.
Since then, the Mangrove Swamp Band has made strides.
“Over time, we started playing together and opening up to other people in the community so they could join. People come in and learn to play music together. It’s a fellowship,” said Caputo, a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office colonel and longtime Key Largo resident.
Band member Peggy Thompson, who plays dulcimer and fiddle, has also hosted practice sessions in her living room. Now, they’ve finally found a steady home at the Keys Jewish Community Center at mile marker 93 in Tavernier, with the musicians meeting weekly on Thursday evenings.
The utility-style community band is built for several configurations and will perform any time they are called to pick up their instruments and play, whether it be for a birthday party, wedding, funeral or big-time community event, such as the recent ribbon-cutting of the new Plantation Key Courthouse and Government Center, which was officially introduced to the public in a ceremony on June 2.
“Tell us what you want and how long you want us to play. We’re willing to play at your next event. Give us enough notice, and we’ll try to be there,” Caputo said.
The band performs several genres of popular tunes free of charge, and with 13 total members boasting wide-ranging musical skills, the possibilities are endless. Their instruments of choice include the autoharp, stand-up bass, concertina, dulcimer, fiddle, guitar, harmonica, mandolin, spoons, whistle and ukulele.
And while the whole gang might not be in town, Caputo says he can draft the best squad possible for the Mangrove Swamp Band’s next performance.
“Some members may be gone, but we’ll try to fit a band in,” he said.
As for the genre of music played, Caputo listed bluegrass, blues and Irish folk music, among others.
“It comes out of the mountains. However, we tweak the music to where we get invited to play,” Caputo said.
For the band, playing their favorite tunes is a labor of love, and they’ve even traveled to gigs outside of the Florida Keys, including appearances at several churches in northern Florida.
The group can also play more historic music if needed. They performed battlefield tunes during multiple reenactments of the American Civil War at Fort Zachary Taylor State Historic Park in Key West.
Other situations arise as well, and when this happens, the local group makes a smooth transition. For example, at the ribbon-cutting for the courthouse, the group shifted to more contemporary music.
“We’re not a bar band. We’re not very loud. It’s great background music for people enjoying their day or those attending a festival,” Caputo said.
With no financial motivation involved, the Mangrove Swamp Band represents what pursuits are all about: displaying a soul and passion for their craft while also enjoying time among friends.
“We’re kind of like a family. We can’t wait to get together and play music. We have a lot of fun and entertain ourselves. We like to entertain people,” he said.
Caputo joked that their low-profile name and genres of music would allow them to get off the hook if they ever had a bad performance.
“The Mangrove Swamp Band? What the hell?” he said.
While Caputo and the band don’t deliver professional-level performances, the group promises to keep everyone involved and entertained.
“If you listen to us, we are an old folk, toe-tapping band. We never claim to be good musicians, but what we are is a highly entertaining band,” he said.
Members include Betty McInerney (autoharp and dulcimer); Christi Meder (ukulele, dulcimer and spoons); Kathy McKinney, Manny Catani, Neal Gill and Reagan Ptomey (guitar); John Miguel (ukulele); Peggy Thompson (fiddle, dulcimer); Roy Bogue (stand-up bass, ukulele); Susan Gordon (whistle, concertina and harmonica); Susan McKay (dulcimer); and Anita Caputo (autoharp).
The band has several standout performers, with Ptomey, a former local judge, being among that group. After Ptomey retired, Caputo convinced him to join the band despite the fact that he had never learned the guitar, and since then, the judge has never looked back.
“He’s been with us five, six years. He loves it, and it’s a good getaway. He’s a mean guitarist and he very seldomly misses a gig,” Caputo said.
For more information about the band, call 305-797-0137 or visit their Facebook page, Mangrove Swamp Band.