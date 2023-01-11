Mader signs

Dr. Doug Mader signs copies of his book, ‘The Vet at Noah’s Ark: Stories of Survival from an Inner-City Animal Hospital.’

 Contributed

MARATHON — The 2023 edition of “Coffee, Cookies & Conversation,” the Marathon Library’s speaker series, kicks off at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, with veterinarian Dr. Doug Mader of Big Pine Key.

Mader will talk about the benefits that pets bring to people’s daily lives. Aside from the obvious companionship that pets provide, multiple medical studies show that having pets improves one’s quality of life, both in mental and physical health.