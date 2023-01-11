MARATHON — The 2023 edition of “Coffee, Cookies & Conversation,” the Marathon Library’s speaker series, kicks off at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, with veterinarian Dr. Doug Mader of Big Pine Key.
Mader will talk about the benefits that pets bring to people’s daily lives. Aside from the obvious companionship that pets provide, multiple medical studies show that having pets improves one’s quality of life, both in mental and physical health.
The talk is free and open to all and will take place at 3490 Overseas Highway.
Mader is a triple-boarded veterinary specialist and a world-renowned expert, traveling 50,000 miles every year and speaking all around the world. He has written numerous textbooks, thousands of newspaper and magazine articles and is author of “The Vet at Noah’s Ark: Stories of Survival from an Inner-City Animal Hospital.”
After his lecture Mader will be available to answer questions, pose for pictures and sign books. Books will be available for purchase or bring a personal copy and get it signed by the author.
The speaker series continues at 2 p.m. Thursdays through March. Go to keyslibraries.org and click “events” to see upcoming speakers. You can also follow the Marathon Library on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, stop by the library or call 305-743-5156.