Marathon Parks and Recreation staff are the chief elves when it comes to spreading cheer in the Middle Keys. From left, Genesis Villatoro, Martin Runyon, Director Paul Davis, Jennifer Ward and Alex Gross.
MARATHON — The city of Marathon is celebrating the holidays with lights, parties, giving and more. For city Parks and Recreation staff, it has been an all-hands-on-deck-the-halls situation.
The staff installs about 10,000 to 15,000 strings of lights every year. This year, staff put together about six themed areas throughout Marathon Community Park (think “tropical” or “traditional” or “kid-oriented”) plus giant blow-up decorations.
New this year is a contest open to businesses and organizations, each assigned a small section of the park perpendicular to the ballfields to decorate. QR codes encourage the viewing public to vote for their favorites.
The city has also decorated the Jessie Hobbs and City Hall with more Christmas decorations. The lights were turned on Monday, Dec. 5, for self-guided tours.
The city’s main holiday event is set for 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, on the sports fields in front of the amphitheater of the Marathon Community Park. The “Tropical Holiday Fun Fest” is free and features activities for the kids such as a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, performances by local dance troupes, face painting, bounce houses, cotton candy, crafts and a photo op with Tina the Turtle from the Turtle Hospital. Admission is free.
As part of her job, Park Specialist Ali Adams spends the holiday season making crafts with local preschool children. Then, she takes the ornaments they made and hangs them on the city’s tree at the Zonta Club’s Festival of Trees.
The festival — staged at the Marathon Garden Club — is a fundraiser for local organizations and nonprofits. The public can purchase raffle tickets to win one of dozens of trees.
Admission is free to view the trees from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, and Thursday, Dec. 8; from 5-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9; and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
As usual, Santa will be making the rounds on Christmas Eve. The route and stops will be announced. Locals gather on street corners to see the big man perched atop a fire truck and surrounded by Marathon Fire Rescue heroes. There’s sirens, flashing lights and flying candy.
Those who want to witness an outpouring of giving are invited to stop by the city’s marina lounge through Dec. 24 to see all the bicycles being assembled.
Marina staff and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office marine officer Willie Guerra collect donations and assemble bikes for needy kids in the Middle Keys. Many of the donations come from live-aboards in Boot Key Harbor.