Marathon Parks and Recreation staff are the chief elves when it comes to spreading cheer in the Middle Keys. From left, Genesis Villatoro, Martin Runyon, Director Paul Davis, Jennifer Ward and Alex Gross.

 CITY OF MARATHON/Contributed

MARATHON — The city of Marathon is celebrating the holidays with lights, parties, giving and more. For city Parks and Recreation staff, it has been an all-hands-on-deck-the-halls situation.

The staff installs about 10,000 to 15,000 strings of lights every year. This year, staff put together about six themed areas throughout Marathon Community Park (think “tropical” or “traditional” or “kid-oriented”) plus giant blow-up decorations.