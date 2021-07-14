KEY LARGO — Ian Koblick is an aquanaut, an underwater explorer recognized as a trailblazer in the 71% of Earth covered by water. Think of him as a visionary wearing a scuba mask.
He founded the Marine Resources Development Foundation in 1970 in the U.S. Virgin Islands, conducting research as well as inventing submergible craft and technology to live and work beneath the open seas.
Sixteen years later, Koblick heard a calling. He wanted to bring the reefs, mangroves, sea turtles, grouper, manatees, sharks and all the beauty and significance below surface to students. Key Largo’s MarineLab became the educational arm of his nonprofit organization, and it’s made an impact even Koblick didn’t envision.
“We’ve hosted 160,000 students and teachers,” said Koblick, a California native. “Did I think something like this would happen?”
He chuckled after repeating the question, adding that he briefly launched the venture in Fort Lauderdale before moving to Key Largo in connection to his father’s suggestion that he move his Under Sea Laboratory to John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park.
While on display there, Koblick marveled at the attention it attracted.
“It was so in demand,” he said. “I thought, ‘We have to expand this whole program. And to get back to your question, no, I did not see this demand for MarineLab education coming. But we got the kids in the water and got them hooked.
“This is what got me into marine science. And every penny we get in donations goes to a scholarship for a teacher or student. Fifty percent of the kids in Monroe County have no relationship with the ocean. That’s amazing. So, we want to see to it that everyone here gets a fair chance.”
LEARNING ENVIRONMENT
Ginette Hughes, CEO of the Marine Resources Development Foundation and MarineLab, climbed the metal stairs to enter the Under Sea Laboratory, now displayed on terra firma.
“This was donated by the Naval Academy after one year at Pennekamp,” Hughes said. “It’s a great learning environment.”
A vivid photo of tropical fish swimming in aqua-blue water with coral in the foreground brings a glow to the Under Sea Laboratory, and fish ID cards and a microscope on a desk in front of it provide a creative learning classroom Jules Verne would’ve loved.
In fact, the underwater research habitat Koblick once created and dubbed La Chalupa is now Jules’ Under Sea Lodge in the MarineLab lagoon.
In 1986, Hughes joined the late Art Mitchell, a Palm Beach County science teacher who created the MarineLab education program still in use, in building something kids love experiencing.
“These kids are learning a lot and enjoying it so much they don’t even know it,” Hughes said. “That is Art’s legacy, teaching the kids and fostering their stewardship of the water."
Susannah O’Neil, a seventh grade science teacher at Plantation Key School, was excited about bringing her students to MarineLab for three days of “coral reef classroom” beginning Monday, July 12. They will be videotaping their experiences, and she hopes that film will eventually appear on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s “Science on a Sphere.”
“You can’t really have a life down here without having something to do with the ocean,” O’Neil said. “They should understand how it works and the impact they can have on it. But more than that, the investigative skills that it teaches are going to propel them in their lifelong learnings. It’s a let’s-have-fun, get-in-the-water summer camp vibe. But then they also have laboratories where they can explore micro-organisms.”
Students from Orlando’s Lake Highlands Prep and Two Rivers (Wisconsin) High attended during the last week in June, staying in the dorm rooms and using male and female shower rooms to wash off after three-hour morning and afternoon water study sessions.
They had lunch breaks in between and attended a coral reef lecture and lab after dinner in either the two floating classrooms or out back on the covered picnic tables.
Lake Highlands students seated around a basin containing a blue-eyed scallop, conical-spined sea star and a chicken liver sponge received instruction from MarineLab’s Megan Fryer and Nicole Firing. They shrieked as the scallop propelled itself several inches above the surface, and they laughed when a lettuce sea scrub escaped a sea urchin.
They learned that the beautiful tulip shell houses a snail that is carnivorous, and that the snails attack and consume one another. “They’re vicious,” Hughes told the students.
What did they most enjoy learning about?
“The damage that we do to our environment,” Gabriella Crupi said. “We are the most mitigating factors in how the marine life functions.”
Amanda Bigner said, “We’re learning a lot of different topics that all click together. You realize how bad it is, and change has to happen like right now. This education reinforces that.”
Evan Patel added, “The most interesting thing I learned was about the zooplankton, and how they are the face of our entire ecosystem. If they die out, the rest of the ecosystem breaks down. I love doing hands-on activities, collecting the data, and doing research.”
All three are interested in careers in marine science or other scientific studies.
“For the longest time, I wanted to be a marine biologist," Crupi said. "And we are the generation that has to make the change before it’s too late. We are going to be the ones that determine the livelihood for those coming behind us.”
RETURN ENGAGEMENTS
The humongous skeleton of a sperm whale that died and was recovered from nearby North Sound Creek in 1997 rests in the outdoor study area with a complete explanation of how its waste fertilized phytoplankton, increased photosynthesis and provided food for more than 400 deep-sea species.
They also studied about how ecosystems co-exist, phytoplankton, the algae bloom causing red tide and water collected from nearby Largo Sound — for which they created their own slides to observe under high-powered microscopes.
“What we’re really looking for is an elevated level in anything as a first line of defense,” said Fryer, “and we submit our data to the phytoplankton monitoring network that is part of NOAA.”
Student rates for the package of lodging, meals, snorkel gear and instruction are available at marinelab.org, where those interested in providing corporate or philanthropic scholarship support also can connect.
Hughes said the repeat-rate for schools is 85% to 90%. The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach has come every year it’s been open since 1987, and Lake Highlands has attended the last 15 years. Virtual instruction and family eco-adventures also are available.
“I’m proudest of the fact parents entrust their children to us,” Hughes said. “That’s super important. I’m proud of the impact we’ve had. We hear back from so many students who came here that they’re now in marine science. And there is one woman who wrote to tell us she became an environmental attorney, and she protects the oceans in the courts. Some went into education or policy, saying their trips here sparked that, too.”
This facility and its programs are central to the goals of another marine life visionary, Patxi Pastor, president of the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, which has raised $1.5 million to educate students on marine science and careers.
“A big part of this story is MarineLab,” Pastor said of their partner. “Imagine the legacy. No one in the world has this. Ian tells me that 50% of the (Florida Keys) kids they take out have never been on a boat. They’ve never snorkeled. And 50% of the community lives on the poverty line.
“There are some startling statistics there. These kids don’t have a fair chance. We’ve got to change that. This place really works, and it’s to Ian’s credit. Five thousand attend every year. Ian’s a real special bird and a hero in our community.”
Koblick, dubbed a “Legendary Aquanaut” by Tec Clark at scubaguru.com, is a long-time Key Largo resident, having found his seaside home.
“My staff is great and our curriculum is really good,” he said. “It’s exportable to all the Caribbean nations as well as schools in the U.S., and our goal is to get 21 island nations connected to what we’re doing here.”
Maria Laukaitis, lead field instructor, returned with a catamaran full of Two Rivers students.
“We were out on the boat all day,” Laukaitis said. “We went to the mangroves this morning and Florida Bay, saw stingrays, a few stars, the whole shebang. In the afternoon, we went out to the reefs. We saw a few eagle rays, a nurse shark, all kinds of parrotfish.”
She didn’t stop smiling while recounting the teaching experience.
“Watching the kids really love it is what I enjoy most,” Laukaitis said. “We do this all the time, but for the students it’s the first time for them. We got out there into that turquoise water, and you can’t help but smile looking at them. They just have such a good time."
LEARNING NEVER ENDS
If there’s one thing that stands out, it’s that the students are so willingly engaged.
Fryer said, “I love seeing them light up out here, and say, ‘It’s beautiful out here.’ And then they talk about different ways they can help this habitat, and they take all they learn home with them and incorporate it into their lives.”
Koblick, now chairman of the board, glows when the impact MarineLab is making is mentioned. He loves the sea, and won the Academy of Underwater Arts and Sciences NOGI for distinguished service — the same award once won by Jacques Cousteau. He was bestowed the Lowell Thomas Award for deep-water exploration, and other explorers receiving it include Carl Sagan, Sir Edmund Hillary, Chuck Yeager and astronauts such as Buzz Aldrin and his friend, the late Scott Carpenter.
Carpenter, a Mercury Seven hero, visited MarineLab, and they spoke from Jules’ Under Sea Lodge with astronaut Michael Gernhardt aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavor.
During that moment in 1995, an outer space explorer communicated with an underwater explorer with the land between them.
“This island we’re on was once a coral reef,” reminded Hughes.
The learning never ceases at MarineLab, a classroom that stretches from the existing coral reefs to picnic tables just a few steps from the lagoon.