KEY WEST — Four centuries ago this September, the legendary Spanish treasure galleon Nuestra Señora de Atocha, along with several other 1622 fleet vessels, met their fate in a “storme and fearfull tempest” in the Florida Straits.
In 1985, the world watched in wonder as treasure hunter Mel Fisher and his “Golden Crew” capped off a dramatic 16-year search with the discovery of the Atocha’s rich primary cultural deposit — the Mother Lode, 23 miles off of Key West.
This year, to commemorate the 400-year anniversary, Key West’s annual Mel Fisher Days celebration will feature a series of events beginning Friday, Sept. 2, and running through Tuesday, Sept. 6, at multiple island locations. Event net proceeds benefit two charities: Wesley House Family Services of Monroe County and the Michael Abt. Jr. Have A Heart Foundation.
Kickoff takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, with an opening ceremony at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St., officiated by Kim Fisher and Taffi Fisher Abt, custodians of the Fisher family legacy and son and daughter, respectively, of Mel and Dolores Fisher.
Along with welcome announcements, there will be a double feature film screening of “Treasure Salvors of the Florida Keys” and “Adventures of a Lifetime.” Seating is limited for this free event, pre-registration required and charity donations welcomed.
The Mel Fisher Days Party and Charity Event will take place at Schooner Wharf Bar, 202 William St., in the Key West Historic Seaport on Saturday, Sept. 3.
A “Golden Crew” reunion event, the festivities launch at 4 p.m. and include happy hour prices until 7 p.m. live music, presentation of the annual Mel Fisher Lifetime Achievement Award, an on-stage auction and online silent auction, “X Marks the Spot” treasure cupcakes, Mel Fisher trivia games, prizes, and the official first release and author signing event for the newly published “Today’s the Day – the Mel Fisher Story,” by long-time Florida Keys journalist and author Wendy Tucker.
Sunday, Sept. 4, offers a day-long “Once in a Lifetime” 400th Anniversary Speakers Symposium from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marriott Key West Beachside Hotel ballroom, featuring a series of 30 minute presentations by Corey Malcom, “History of the 1622 Fleet, Spanish Colonial Times;” R. Duncan Mathewson III, “1622 Fleet Archaeology;” Brian E. LaPointe, “Environmental Challenges;” James Sinclair, “Shipwreck Artifact Conservation;” Carol Tedesco, “The Silver Coins – Histories and Mysteries;” John Brandon, “Salvage Equipment, Technology and Mapping;” Matthew Charles (via Zoom), “Legal Challenges and Changing Laws;” and Taffi Fisher Abt, “Living the Dream.”
Also on Sunday Sept. 4, ticket holders can join the Fisher family and symposium speakers for a 400th Commemoration moonlight dinner banquet to be held on the hotel beach from 6:30 to 9:30pm. The symposium and moonlight dinner are each paid events with limited seating; $25 discount available for day/night event package; pre-registration required.
From noon to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, a treasure hunting adventure will be held via The Southernmost Scavenger Hunt, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at a Fisher family meet and greet and book signing event with a rotating roster of authors at the Mel Fishers Shipwreck Treasures store at 613 Duval St.
Featured author Tucker will be joined by Allen Balogh, Capt. Randy Barnhouse, John Cunningham, Lee Fisher, Capt. Carl Fismer, KT Budde Jones, Syd Jones, Mathewson, Tedesco and Margaret Weller.
Events wrap up Tuesday, Sept. 6, with a ceremony and memorial plaque unveiling and installation with Key West city officials and Fisher family members at 10 a.m. in Mallory Square to celebrate Mel Fisher and his “Golden Crew’s spirit of exploration and adventure, and to honor the 500-plus people who lost their lives in the 1622 fleet disaster.
Since its 1998 inception, Mel Fisher Days events have raised more than $155,000 for Wesley House Family Services of Monroe County and more than $12,750 for the Michael Abt Jr. Have a Heart Foundation. Wesley House Family Services is a nationally accredited not-for-profit organization dedicated to protecting and nurturing children and strengthening families with programs and services that span all of Monroe County. The Michael Abt Jr. Have a Heart Foundation is a 501-c-3 Florida charity that supports heart screenings on youth, awareness of sudden cardiac arrest in children, CPR training, and placement of automatic defibrillators (AEDs) in schools.
The 2022 Mel Fisher Days online auction is now live with bidding for more than $25,000 in treasures and booty continuing through Tuesday, Sept. 6. Links to the auction, tickets and reservations, schedule updates, and information on authors and symposium presenters can be found at www.melfisherdays.com.