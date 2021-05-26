UPPER KEYS — The Matecumbe Historical Trust will hold its annual Memorial Day service at 9 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the Florida Keys Memorial, mile marker 81.5.
The program will include a presentation by Pastor Emeritus Tony Hammon, an invocation, presentation of colors, the national anthem, guest speaker Islamorada Mayor Buddy Pinder, guest speaker Bob Johnson from the American Legion, the placing of the memorial wreath, taps, a presentation by Islamorada Councilman Henry Rosenthal and the benediction.
Attendees are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to bring an umbrella to provide shade.
For more information, contact Barbara Edgar at 305-393-0940.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10211, in partnership with Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi, Veterans Affairs Director Cathy Crane and State Attorney/VFW Commander Dennis Ward, will conduct a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday in the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center auditorium at mile marker 102, bayside.