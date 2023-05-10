NAMI walk

 Contributed

MIAMI — In honor of Mental Health Awareness month in May, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Miami is hosting A Walk for Mental Health Awareness from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Loan Depot Park, home of the Miami Marlins.

The event raises awareness and funding for regional mental health services and has sponsorship and walk team opportunities available for those interested in participating.