MIAMI — In honor of Mental Health Awareness month in May, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Miami is hosting A Walk for Mental Health Awareness from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Loan Depot Park, home of the Miami Marlins.
The event raises awareness and funding for regional mental health services and has sponsorship and walk team opportunities available for those interested in participating.
The walk is designed to combat the stigma of mental health, address the high incidence of suicide due to untreated mental health disorders and raise funds for NAMI Miami’s free programs offered in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.
NAMI Miami offers support groups, peer mentoring programs, outreach and educational classes. The group engaged more than 21,000 students, young adults, adults, families and local leaders with its prevention, education, mental wellness and support programs during the past three years. These programs are offered at no cost to participants and are led by NAMI trained peer leaders and remain confidential.
“Untreated mental illnesses can lead to disability and to self-harm and loss of life,” said Susan Racher, NAMI Miami board chair. “We inspire those who are unwell to seek help, and we support them and their families in their recovery journey. This work is life changing.”
According to the CDC, in 2020, an estimated 12.2 million American adults seriously thought about suicide, 3.2 million planned a suicide attempt and 1.2 million attempted suicide. The psychological and financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has added urgency to NAMI’s outreach efforts.