ISLAMORADA — Green, cigar-shaped propagules found bobbing in nearshore waters last fall are now anchored in the ground at Anne’s Beach. About 25 red mangrove seedlings were recently planted by local students to complete the oceanfront beach park’s restoration from the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017.
The Treasure Village Montessori science class’s mangrove restoration project is a yearlong project. Middle school students have been cultivating and planting red mangroves in the Upper Keys for the last five years, according to Bobbi Burson, the middle school’s science and math teacher.
She taught 16 mangrove growers and planters this year.
“At the end of the school year, we work with local officials to find an appropriate place for the mangroves. Usually around April we begin trying to locate an area in need of restoration. We understood there would be a need at Anne’s Beach due to Hurricane Irma’s impact on the area and the current rebuild, so we worked with A.J. Engelmeyer [Islamorada’s public works director] and Peter Frezza [Islamorada’s environmental resources manager],” Burson said. “In the past, we have planted mangroves on Pigeon Key, the Green Turtle Hammock Preserve and Long Key.”
TVM middle school history and civics teacher Stephanie Ganim has participated in the plantings along the Upper Keys shoreline, noting a little more than 100 have been planted since the mangrove restoration project began.
There are subtle differences in the local mangrove flora to the untrained eye, according to Frezza.
The Keys have three types of native mangroves. Red mangroves (Rhizophora mangle) grow in the harshest conditions along the shoreline with tangled reddish prop roots.
Black mangroves (Avicennia germinans) grow in slightly higher ground than red mangroves and have long horizontal roots and pencil-like projections sticking out of the ground all around it. These projections, or pneumatophores, provide oxygen to the underground and underwater root systems.
Further inland are white mangroves (Laguncularia racemosa). These trees seek higher ground than the red and black mangroves and have no visible aerial roots. All three native mangrove species filter out the salt from the sea as it enters their roots.
There are more than 80 species of mangroves worldwide, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Mangrove forests stabilize the coastline, reducing erosion from storm surges, currents, waves and tides. The intricate root system of mangroves also makes these forests attractive to fish and other organisms seeking food and shelter from predators.
Often associated with mangroves is the buttonwood tree, which are also salt tolerant and often grow in the same area as mangroves.
“Still following Irma, we find areas void of mangroves. Areas where they were literally taken out,” Frezza said. “That’s where they planted them this year, the big open area at the northern end of the beach by the restrooms. That’s where all the mangroves died during Irma. The mangroves Treasure Village planted about four years ago at the Green Turtle Hammock Preserve are established now and have filled in the area really nicely. Mangroves are extremely important to have along the shoreline. They absorb the energy of the ocean. They act as a buffer.”
The Treasure Village Montessori students were enthusiastic and energetic about planting the seedlings, according to Frezza.
“They were the excited about it and I could tell they took a lot of pride in the planting,” he said. “Really, the only obstacle these mangroves face is another hurricane. If we have a mellow storm season this year, they should be good.”
There is no care needed after planting a red mangrove along the shore. They require no watering since they grow in the intertidal zone.
Over the past two years, the village of Islamorada has planted 500 trees at Anne’s Beach. The “500-tree initiative” came after the newly rebuilt 300-foot boardwalk, restrooms and parking area were installed as part of its rebirth.
“The walk along the boardwalk is just beautiful. It’s really nice there now,” Frezza said.
The 25 red mangrove trees were added as a bonus. Anne’s Beach is located at mile marker 73.5, oceanside, on Lower Matecumbe Key. Hours are sunrise to sunset.