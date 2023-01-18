AmAq

American Aquarium, an alt-country band from North Carolina, is among the featured acts at Key West’s Mile 0 Fest.

 AMERICAN AQUARIUM

KEY WEST — Performances by American Aquarium, Ian Munsick, Pat Green, the Randy Rogers Band, Shane Smith & the Saints and other Americana and “Red Dirt” musical acts are among the anticipated highlights for audiences Tuesday, Jan. 24, through Saturday, Jan. 28, at Key West’s Mile 0 Fest.

More than 60 artists will perform at the annual festival, all representing musical styles that incorporate elements of rock, country and the American roots tradition.