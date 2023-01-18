KEY WEST — Performances by American Aquarium, Ian Munsick, Pat Green, the Randy Rogers Band, Shane Smith & the Saints and other Americana and “Red Dirt” musical acts are among the anticipated highlights for audiences Tuesday, Jan. 24, through Saturday, Jan. 28, at Key West’s Mile 0 Fest.
More than 60 artists will perform at the annual festival, all representing musical styles that incorporate elements of rock, country and the American roots tradition.
Main-stage shows will be set at the open-air Coffee Butler Amphitheater, 21 Quay Road, in Truman Waterfront Park. Those performances will be complemented by shows at smaller venues, such as local bars, resorts and theaters.
The musical lineup features groups and bands ranging from emerging artists to critically acclaimed stars of the genre. As well as the headliners already listed, performers include Morgan Wade, Jack Ingram, Wade Bowen, Bri Bagwell, the Red Dirt Rangers and other notables.
Audiences at Truman Waterfront Park can purchase offerings from food and libation vendors and chalet tents with full-service bars.
Festival admission options include five-day “beach bum” passes and single-day passes, each allowing entrance into all event venues. Information can be found at mile0fest.com.