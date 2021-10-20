KEY LARGO — From its humble beginnings with about a dozen enchantresses to the sizable coven it’s become today, the 8th Annual Key Largo Witches Ride is set to roll again this weekend.
Bike riders outfitted as witches will follow the path from The Catch Restaurant to the Caribbean Club on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 1 p.m.
The course, chosen by steadfast head witch Pamela Caputo in 2014, hasn’t faltered. The only difference is who in the community benefits from the funds raised.
“The first year, we only had about a dozen witches,” Caputo said. “We always give to locals. We donated the first year to Jared McPeak and toward pediatric cancer foundations.”
In subsequent years, the funds went to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in honor of Jamie Eaves, Christine Crispino, Justin Andrews, the Cosme family, the Lopez family, the Florida Keys Hospice, the Domestic Abuse Shelter of the Florida Keys and more. Since 2018, the Event has donated to the Joey Patterson Scholarship Fund awarded to local students.
For her efforts, Caputo earned the 2019 Key Largo School Teacher of the Year Award as a specialist teaching the STEAM program, or science, technology, art and math. Many describe her as “generous.”
Between the school bell and raising a family, Caputo often thinks of others and as she begins organizing the yearly event, she reaches out to local families who unavoidably have fallen on hard times.
Over the last eight years, Caputo with the help of Kara Banks, Tina Cash, Dawn Cooper, Lisa Signorelli and Sandy Crumb have raised about $40,000.
“Dawn is my right hand and my left hand with this. She delivered goody bags all the way down to Key West last year and she’s the T-shirt lady and the koozie lady. Kara is the driver. She goes and picks everything up from businesses. Sandy is the flyers lady, the banners and the goody bags lady. Linda is our southern contact and fundraiser. Tina gathers the bling. We all work really hard on this,” Caputo said.
“It’s amazing when you think about how much we have raised. We have a lot of good people here in the community that have really supported us over the years. I have people calling me and asking what I need.”
It’s Caputo’s good reputation that fosters such altruism.
“When I ask for donations, I wear my hat and T-shirt when I go in,” Banks said. “The community has been amazing and so giving because the road has already been paved for me. Pam has made it easy.”
The committee has been meeting regularly since August and hopes for a good turnout after COVID-19 altered last year’s event. A smaller coven still managed to raise $1,000, which was put directly back into locals’ hands.
“Everyone loves Miss Caputo,” Cash said. “She’s a steady force in our schools and for locals. She stays true to her vision. We had a business in Tavernier that instead of donating something, just wrote us a check for $1,000. I was shocked.”
The year before COVID was the most successful Key Largo Witches Ride after it received sponsorships.
“It was our biggest year,” Caputo said. “We had at least 230 witches. We ran out of koozies, and we had them counted out.”
A keepsake koozie is given with every donation.
“We try to keep it simple. Women love to get dressed up and they’re so creative with their costumes. We love the attention we get riding down the road,” she said. “Cheers, witches!”
Door prizes, raffle tickets, a silent auction and the witch’s dance is planned. A decorated bike contest will be held and a “Cooler Full of Cheer” is being raffled at The Catch, the Caribbean Club and through the committee for $5 a ticket or $25 for 10 tickets.
A $25 donation will be collected from riders at either location.