Abalone Divers

Abalone divers hunt for abalone in the cold waters of the California coast.

 Contributed

ISLAMORADA — Guest speaker Tim Thomas will lead a virtual presentation, “Monterey Abalone Divers,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the History of Diving Museum, mile marker 83, bayside.

The museum will also have extended hours for guests to see the exhibits, with the last ticket sold at 6:15 p.m.