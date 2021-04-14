BIG PINE KEY — From now through May, art lovers can view a traveling 24-foot mural featuring the work of close to 225 creative spirits during a series of exhibitions throughout the Keys. The project may be viewed currently at Artists in Paradise Gallery, 221 Key Deer Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
“The Connections Project: A Mosaic of the Keys” features nearly 250 individual canvases measuring 6 inches square that were provided to artists and arts-minded residents. Their resultant works — produced in media ranging from oils and watercolor to photography, mixed media and quilting — showcase subjects including birds and sea life, palms and waterfront scenes, abstract visions and local landmarks.
“The mural’s ‘road show’ tour from Key Largo to Key West celebrates the longstanding connections between the communities of the Keys,” said Elizabeth Young, executive director of the Florida Keys Council of the Arts, which spearheaded the project.
Art lovers can make a $50 donation for one individual canvas or a $125 donation for three online at keysarts.com. Each donor will receive a randomly selected piece of the mosaic by mail with an artist statement sharing their inspiration. Proceeds from the Connections Project benefit local artists and arts organizations through arts council grants.
To participate in the Connections Project, or for more information, visit keysarts.com or call 305-295-4369.