SUMMERLAND KEY — Mote’s Elizabeth Moore International Center for Coral Reef Research and Restoration will unveil a new mother nature-inspired sculpture at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 4, as it joins the Florida Keys Sculpture Trail curated by the Florida Keys Council of the Arts.
“Gaea,” from the ancient Greek personification of Mother Earth, is now perched onsite at Mote’s marine lab and serves as a visual representation of the blended courtship of science and art. “Gaea” is one of the 12 sculptures along U.S. 1 that make up the trail.
Created by Italian-born artist Gaia Grossi, ‘Gaea’ was originally part of the “Model to Monument” program, a partnership between the prestigious Art Students League of New York and the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation. The “Model to Monument” program nominates advanced sculpture students to design, engineer, fabricate and install a sculpture that will be exhibited in New York City parks for a year. “Gaea” was displayed at Riverside Park in New York City prior to being selected by Key West philanthropists John Padget and the late Jacob Dekker for the growing display of public sculptures from Islamorada to Key West.
Elizabeth Young, executive director of the Florida Keys Council of the Arts, initiated the collaboration with Allison Delashmit, Mote’s director of regional operations.
“The vastness of the Category 5 laboratory only complimented the robustness of the sculpture,” Young said. “It adds an element of beauty in the bustle of hard, groundbreaking scientific work happening at Mote.”
The massive concrete structure weighing around 30,000 pounds sits next to a land-based coral nursery and outdoor classroom that hosts education groups from around the world at Mote.
“Mote’s coral reef science is adding a beautiful sculpture trail of sorts underwater throughout Florida’s coral reef, while the Florida Keys Council of the Arts is weaving art through the unique landscapes of our above-ground communities. Mote is honored to be part this collaboration,” Delashmit said.
The two organizations will co-host a virtual event to unveil “Gaea” on Thursday. This event is free and open to the public. During the 45-minute presentation, attendees will learn about the creation of the sculpture and its journey to its permanent home, take a mini-tour through Mote’s coral laboratory, and listen to Padget and his thoughts on the importance of public art. The meeting will be via Zoom. Join the webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81322814769?pwd=cDVnWGp5NUdCT0lxckJHenJvWmp2dz09, passcode: 575848).
It will also broadcast live on Facebook (Mote’s Coral Facebook Page “Protect Our Reefs” and Florida Keys Council of the Arts page “Florida Keys Council of the Arts”). To find out more information about this event, visit mote.org/events.