ISLAMORADA — The forecast calls for snow during the 18th Annual Islamorada Chamber of Commerce Holiday Fest, set for 4-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Founders Park, mile marker 87, bayside.

“Bundle up for one of the most exciting community events on the calendar,” Chamber of Commerce President Craig McBay said. “This will be a great time for everyone to kick off the holiday season.”