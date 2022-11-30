ISLAMORADA — The forecast calls for snow during the 18th Annual Islamorada Chamber of Commerce Holiday Fest, set for 4-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Founders Park, mile marker 87, bayside.
“Bundle up for one of the most exciting community events on the calendar,” Chamber of Commerce President Craig McBay said. “This will be a great time for everyone to kick off the holiday season.”
The event’s star attraction, the Snow Mountain, will once again be made out of 30 tons of the cold white stuff — more than enough to delight mitten-clad children and some of their more playful parents too. Meanwhile, throughout the evening, Islamorada’s 35-foot high holiday tree will be blowing magical snow through its branches.
Snow is far from the only thing promised at Holiday Fest. At 7:30 p.m., the Holiday Parade will kick off with floats, antique cars and, of course, Santa himself. Businesses and other organizations or individuals who are interested are encouraged to enter. Judges will select winners in several categories based on creativity and adherence to this year’s theme: “Celebrating the Holidays through the Centuries (1823 – 2023) – Florida Keys 200th Anniversary.”
The festival also offers the Holiday Gift Bazaar for getting the shopping season started right. The bazaar includes a silent auction of handcrafted ornaments. In preparation, 50 local artists have created original holiday decorations starting from a blank ceramic mold. The finished pieces will be on display throughout the evening. The online auction is scheduled to end at 9 p.m. The online auction can be accessed online at 32auctions.com/ICC-2022.
Returning to the festival this year is Santa’s Sweet Shoppe, featuring a selection of gourmet desserts and coffee. A variety of savory food will also be offered throughout the evening. Adults can also sample hot-buttered rum and craft beer, or sip fine wines at the festival-favorite, Vino Village.
Well-behaved four-legged companions are welcome to join two-legged “party animals” on the stage as they prance in their own Santa Paws Pet Parade, vying for prizes for best holiday attire.
Musical and dance performances are planned for the outdoor stage throughout the event, as are contests to choose “Miss Sugar Plum Fairy” and “Mister Gingerbread Man,” and the top three and “people’s choice” for the elaborate and gingerbread house entries.
Admission to the event is free. On-site parking is $5.
For more information, or to volunteer at Holiday Fest, call 305-664-4503 or stop by the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center at the entrance to Founders Park.