Volunteers bringing ‘Bullets at the Wild West Barbecue’ to life are, from left, Clay Crockett, Christina Hayes, C Koconis, Katrina Reneau, Maggie and Craig Zabransky, Patrice Messina and Robert Cappadonna.
JILL ZIMA BORSKI/Contributed
Play practice Jan. 12 at the director’s house involved rehearsing lines and movements for the upcoming production at the Elks Lodge.
TAVERNIER — In the frontier town of Drygulch in 1872, an important official is shot and killed, and therein hangs a tale. Audience members are to solve the mystery as they interact with the cast while enjoying a four-course dinner during “Bullets at the Wild West Barbecue.”
The murder mystery is to be enacted by local performers on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Jan. 28, with doors opening at 6 p.m. at Florida Keys Elks Lodge 1872 at mile marker 92.6, bayside. Funds raised are to support Elks Lodge charities, which benefit local college scholarships.
Attendees are encouraged to wear their best western attire if they want to participate in the “best-dressed western contest.”
“Bullets at the Wild West Barbecue” will be performed by six actors and directed by Patrice Messina of Islamorada, who has been involved for decades with the Upper Keys theater troupe, the Key Players.
Make-up artist Christina Hayes is in charge of costumes and had her work cut out for her to find an 1870s-style dress with hoop skirt and parasol, and clothes for a Mexican bandito as well as for a flamboyant entertainer who works at the Paradise Saloon.
The cast of characters who may have “dunit” include Clay Crockett of Islamorada. He was given late notice that he is to play Juan Bandito. Adorned in a colorful poncho as he crammed in memorizing lines as the group practiced at a cast member’s home Jan. 12, he asserts he is really a “nice guy.” Yet, according to the show’s program, he is the “meanest hombre this side of the Rio Grande,” and trouble in Drygulch arrives when he does. Still, Bandito insists he just stopped to give his horse a rest and to wash down trail dust with a shot of whiskey.
Sally Forth, portrayed by Katrina Reneau, is a lovely lass who traveled from her home in England to become the sheriff’s mail-order bride. But, it seems the sheriff was not truthful about his good looks or his wealth, so Forth is none too pleased to be on the hook for this pending marriage.
Robert Cappadonna is character Rowdy Azell, a smooth-talking, fast-dealing gambler. A well-dressed man, he earns his living with a deck of cards and pair of dice. Scruples are not his forte.
Another smooth talker is Bibi Gunn, played by C Koconis of Islamorada. She entertains at the Paradise Saloon and cowboys come from miles around to hear her sing and watch her dance. She flirts and teases them into buying her drinks, and after they have had a few, they reveal profitable secrets.
Maggie Mistal Zabransky is portraying the teacher, Miss Patience, in her first on-stage appearance. Prim and proper and usually carrying books, Miss Patience was engaged to the sheriff until he canceled the plan three months previous. Does she hold a grudge? The sheriff and she are mum on the topic.
Craig Zabransky, Maggie’s real life husband, has been in several Key Players shows and is enacting Doc Mallard, who has a taste for drink. For 30 years, Doc has patched bullet holes, mended broken bones and delivered babies in Drygulch. His medical bag has a whiskey flask — for medical purposes only.
The Zabranskys moved to the Keys eight years ago from New York City, where they lived in the theater district and enjoyed the shows, but they did not start acting until they moved to the Keys. Their son began acting first when he attended Treasure Village Montessori and was cast as Peter Pan. Now, they all have the acting bug.
Mystery theater tickets are $50 and include the show, dinner and tip. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. and tickets can be reserved by calling Sue Finney at 305-394-3736.