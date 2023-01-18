TAVERNIER — In the frontier town of Drygulch in 1872, an important official is shot and killed, and therein hangs a tale. Audience members are to solve the mystery as they interact with the cast while enjoying a four-course dinner during “Bullets at the Wild West Barbecue.”

The murder mystery is to be enacted by local performers on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Jan. 28, with doors opening at 6 p.m. at Florida Keys Elks Lodge 1872 at mile marker 92.6, bayside. Funds raised are to support Elks Lodge charities, which benefit local college scholarships.

