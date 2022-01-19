ISLAMORADA — One of Cuba’s most imaginative and creative contemporary painters, Carlos Guzmán, combines fantasy and allegory in 22 otherworldly paintings and drawings in the “Where the Sea Retreats” exhibit from Jan. 20 to April 24 at the Keys History and Discovery Center.
The opening reception will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday during this month’s Art Walk. Park and ride the Freebee to attend both events. The exhibit will be available in Spanish and English.
Guzmán’s work ignores the barriers of time and space to create an artistic version filled with dreamlike figures in lavish costumes tinkering with strange technologies in a parallel universe.
Guzmán has participated in almost a hundred collective and personal expositions. Among his most notable solo exhibitions are “The Magic of a Magic Instant” (Miami, 2013); “Changement des tons dans l’auvre de Guzmán” (Paris, 2012); “Carlos Guzmán” (Portugal, 2010); “Another Dimension” (Saint-Martin, 2009); and “Sailing Your Nights” (Havana, 2007). In 2014, Guzmán was selected to represent Cuba for the first time at the Fourth Annual Art Camp, “Colors for the Planet,” organized by UNESCO in Andorra.
“I feel very honored and happy to be able to represent my country in this lovely, praiseworthy and interesting event in which I aspire pronounce held up our culture. It is an immense pride to be able to carry my creations to a country that knows little of the Cuban genuine moral values of culture and that for me is of great importance that she be acknowledged and admired,” Guzmán said.
In Cuba, Guzmán received the National Illustration Award “Raúl Martínez” in 2011. His work was selected for the imagery for the 31st International Festival of New Latin American Cinema in Havana.
He has also participated in several iterations of the Havana Biennial and Subasta Habana.
His work can be found in private collections and museums in Austria, Germany, Monaco, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Russia, Portugal, the Basque Country, Brazil, Mexico, Guadalupe, Venezuela, Spain, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Slovakia, Trinidad and Tobago, Panama, France, the Netherlands and the United States.
Keys History and Discovery Center, located on the property of the Islander Resort at mile marker 82, oceanside, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.